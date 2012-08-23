Anna Wolfe
Wolfe, DeWolff Make 'Natalie Ryan' a Good Time
Last year, comedy writers Vince Figueroa and Beth Lewinski wrote and directed Natalie Ryan and the Brain Thieves, a sci-fi adventure that starred young actress Anna Wolfe as an ancient time traveler with the personality of a sweet girl from... more
Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Science Fiction Action on the small stage
The "turn off your cell phone" announcement at the beginning of a theatrical show has been done in a variety of different creative ways over the years. I don't think I'd ever heard it quite the way I did last night. Those making the announcement .. more
Aug 17, 2012 5:02 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Aliens, Time Travel Return to Alchemist Theatre
Considering the diversity of theater offerings, it's surprising that certain genres don't get more play on local stages. Science fiction may have its place on the big screen, but it's rarely explored in Milwaukee theater. Last year, Vince more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Natalie Ryan: Pleasantly Pop Sci-Fi Comedy
I didnÃ¢Â€Â™t know exactly what to expect when I went to the Alchemist Theatre to see Natalie Ryan and the Brain Thieves. I knew it was a sci-fi comedy by Vince Figueroa (who also wrote 8-Bit Warrior) and Beth Lewinski (of Meanwhile and various .. more
May 2, 2011 11:26 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dracula: The Undead
The Alchemist Theatre is bringing the most famous vampire of all time back from the dead once again in its production of Dracula: The Undead, which runs through Nov. 7 and, in typical Alchemist fashion, promises not to skimp on comely, youn... more
Oct 31, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Andreas Delfs Takes His Final Bow in Milwaukee
Jun 9, 2009 12:00 AM Rick Walters A&E Feature