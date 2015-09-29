Anne Hathaway
The Intern
The Intern is a contrived and farfetched exercise in blandness, a film saddled with a stridently anti-feminist message. more
Sep 29, 2015 8:46 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
'Song One'
'Song One' is a low-key indie film featuring Ben Rosenfield, Anne Hathaway and Johnny Flynn; it captures family dynamics as well as Brooklyn’s Americana music scene. more
Apr 2, 2015 3:45 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Interstellar
Christopher Nolan is a director with a commendable determination to film his movies on old-school film stock as well as an interest in folding big ideas into big Hollywood thrillers. more
Nov 12, 2014 11:38 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: Nov. 5
Following his older brother Tadashi’s untimely death, Hiro (voiced by Ryan Potter) becomes close to his brother’s invention—a puffy white robot named Baymax (Scott Adsit, pitch-perfect). The plot thickens when Hiro, himself a budding robot ... more
Nov 4, 2014 5:47 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Les Misérables
Although Broadway was once a consistent source of audience-tested material for Hollywood, in recent years the traffic has flowed the opposite way in the form of Lion King, Spider-Man and other blockbuster movies remodeled more
Dec 23, 2012 10:16 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
APT's Arnold Elevates 'Shakespeare's Will'
It's widely assumed that legendary author William Shakespeare must have led a remarkable life. Given what we know about him, you'd think that being married to the man must have been remarkable as well. As it turns out, that may not be the c... more
Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Dark Knight Rises
The best superhero comics have always dressed moral, political and social issues in bright-colored spandex... more
Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Get Smart
Would you believe they finally got around to making “Get Smart” into a movie? Would you believe they tried it once before? Well, scarcely anyone remembers The Nude Bomb (1980), starring Don Adams as Maxwell Smart, the bumbling spy struggling.. more
Jun 20, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Burying the Past
