Anne Siegel
Mercy Mayer's 'Little Critter' Comes to First Stage
First Stage transforms Mercer Mayer’s popular Little Critter books into a musical, which runs through March 13. more
Feb 16, 2016 5:00 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Child Hero Pitted Against Horrid Aunts
The resilience of children seems to be the overall message of James and the Giant Peach, Roald Dahl’s well-known children’s book, which ripens onstage in a First Stage production. more
Oct 20, 2015 10:29 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Nancy Drew to the Rescue
No doubt about it, Nancy Drew was a gal ahead of her time. The famed teen detective of the 1930s sparked the imaginations of millions of young girls who longed to experience Nancy’s more
May 9, 2014 3:45 AM Anne Siegel Theater
'Crash' Explores the True Meaning of Friendship
First Stage brings award-winning author Jerry Spinelli’s best-selling book for young adults to life in Crash. The play, a growing-up story of a teenage boy who wants nothing more than for his more
Apr 4, 2014 12:23 AM Anne Siegel Theater
Anatole, the Mouse with Big Ideas
For a little guy, Anatole the mouse has some pretty big ideas. How he manages to make life better for everyone around him is one of the themes in First Stage’s new musical, Anatole more
Mar 5, 2014 11:03 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Having Fun with Theater
The theater world loves nothing better than to poke fun at itself. Playwright Theresa Rebeck obligingly accommodates with current production, The Understudy more
Jan 22, 2014 2:32 AM Anne Siegel Theater
Shrek Sings!
First Stage Children’s Theater, Anne Siegel, Shrek the Musical, William Steig, Conlan Ledwith, Jeff Frank more
Oct 14, 2013 5:19 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Sunset’s Hole in One
A timely, golf-themed farce is scoring a hole in one at Sunset Playhouse. The Fox on the Fairway is the perfect lighter fare for playgoers seeking clever characters, a screwball plot and the ugliest collection of golf sweaters more
Jun 6, 2013 2:18 AM Anne Siegel Theater
The Lonely Road to Mecca
The play opens in a remote desert region of South Africa, where an Afrikaner (Dutch South African) widow has created a fantastical world inside and outside the house where she has lived for many years. The Renaissance more
Apr 12, 2013 4:33 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Lessons of Friendship and Respect
The gentle, colorful fables of famed children’s author Lois Ehlert come to life in the world premiere of Mole Hill Stories, produced by First Stage in collaboration with Milwaukee’s Danceworks. The show is part of First Stage’s more
Jan 18, 2013 1:29 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Company of Strangers Produces a High-Energy 'Ideal Husband'
Young actors often make up in enthusiasm what they lack in experience; such is the case with Oscar Wilde’s An Ideal Husband, which gets a high-energy production by The Company of Strangers Theater. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater
Family Meets the Challenge of Mental Illness in 'Next to Normal'
Not many are challenged like the family in Next to Normal—an award-winning musical presented by All-In Productions that takes an intimate look at how mental illness affects not just the patient, but also everyone within that person’s univer... more
Sep 12, 2017 3:03 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Theater RED's Shakespeare-Inspired 'Wayward Women' is a Mash-up of Role Reversals
A new play written in Shakespearean verse by Chicago playwright Jared McDaris, called Wayward Women, is playing at the Alchemist Theatre. more
Jul 18, 2017 12:28 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Wisconsin Veterans Take Annual Trip to Washington D.C.
This year’s Rolling Thunder took 100 Wisconsin bikers on a journey from the Harley-Davidson Museum to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. more
Jun 15, 2017 10:27 AM Anne Siegel A&E Feature
Nothing Crooked in First Stage’s ‘Junie B. Jones’
First Stage’s Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook! Is a 90-minute show that is a fun and helpful glimpse into some of the situations real kids will find themselves in as they mature, whether Junie, herself is around or not. more
May 2, 2017 1:40 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Acacia Finds Common Ground in 'The Best of Enemies'
The saying, “truth is stranger than fiction" immediately comes to mind when considering the main characters in Acacia Theatre’s The Best of Enemies ... more
Mar 21, 2017 2:12 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Love and War with In Tandem's 'Time Stands Still'
Playwright Donald Margulies examines what’s fair in love and war in Time Stands Still, a powerful play that focuses on Sarah, a photojournalist who’s returned home from Iraq after being injured by an IED blast. It’s currently being shown by... more
Feb 28, 2017 2:07 PM Anne Siegel Theater
The Delightful Chaos of Windfall Theatre’s ‘Metromaniacs’
Windfall Theatre’s The Metromaniacs is a frothy farce; a delight to watch from start to finish as seven well-versed actors tackle a modern adaptation of a 1700s French play. more
Feb 21, 2017 4:31 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Divorce and Dementia in Next Act’s Cleverly Crafted ‘The Other Place’
This past week Skylight Music Theatre opened its production of the hilarious musical revue, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (through Feb. 19), Next Act Theatre opened The Other Place, a smart, cleverly crafted and wonderfully acted p... more
Feb 7, 2017 3:47 PM Anne Siegel Theater
With 'Bronzeville,' First Stage Recreates Forgotten Milwaukee Stories
In the world premiere of Welcome to Bronzeville, First Stage creates a vibrant, vivid and delightfully rendered look at a once-famed area that was the heartbeat of Milwaukee’s African American community. more
Jan 16, 2017 9:26 AM Anne Siegel Theater
In Tandem Brings Back ‘Holiday Hell’
Holiday Hell is a crazy comedy by Anthony Wood and Mondy Carter currently in production by In Tandem Theatre, with stage direction by Chris Flieller and musical direction by David Bonofiglio. Holiday Hell guarantees outrageous fun and a sli... more
Dec 6, 2016 4:54 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Broadway hit ‘Elf’ Visited the Marcus Center
Despite its pint-size title, the national tour of the Broadway musical Elf is an enormous production, with a large cast, extensive scenery, many costumes and so forth. Yet, its story is simple enough for even small children to follow. Elf T... more
Nov 29, 2016 4:56 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Skylight Stages Splashy, Glittering ‘La Cage aux Folles’
Skylight Music Theatre stages La Cage aux Folles through Dec. 23 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre. more
Nov 22, 2016 3:12 PM Anne Siegel Theater
‘I Love a Piano’ (and Irving Berlin) at Milwaukee Rep’s Stackner Cabaret
The Milwaukee Repertory Theatre’s I Love a Piano at the Stackner Cabaret is a two-hour, high-energy, fast-paced gallop through more than 50 hit songs by one of America’s foremost composers, Irving Berlin. It’s a show that testifies to Berli... more
Nov 8, 2016 3:19 PM Anne Siegel Theater
When the Disney Princesses Become ‘Disenchanted’
About 85% of the audience on the opening night of Disenchanted (at Vogel Hall) was female. Generally speaking, these women seemed as if they were enjoying this girls-night-out. Their frequent whistles and applause signaled that they identif... more
Oct 18, 2016 3:45 PM Anne Siegel Theater
In Tandem’s Halloween Fun with ‘Dracula vs. the Nazis’
In In Tandem Theatre’s production of Dracula vs. the Nazis, things get rather confusing and pointless and, even at 90 minutes, it seems too long. Even so, this crowd-pleaser will be part of many theatergoer’s pre-Halloween plans. more
Oct 11, 2016 3:22 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Mercy Mayer's 'Little Critter' Comes to First Stage
First Stage transforms Mercer Mayer’s popular Little Critter books into a musical, which runs through March 13. more
Feb 16, 2016 5:00 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Mercer Mayer’s Little Critter Comes to First Stage
First Stage theater company transforms Mercer Mayer’s popular Little Critter books into a musical. more
Feb 15, 2016 9:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater
Child Hero Pitted Against Horrid Aunts
The resilience of children seems to be the overall message of James and the Giant Peach, Roald Dahl’s well-known children’s book, which ripens onstage in a First Stage production. more
Oct 20, 2015 10:29 PM Anne Siegel Theater
‘Little Shop of Horrors’
All In Productions has produced fine work in the past, but with Little Shop of Horrors, a sci-fi musical about a man-eating plant, All In seems to have bitten off more than it can chew. more
Jun 16, 2015 11:30 PM Anne Siegel Theater