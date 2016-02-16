RSS

Anne Siegel

theatrereview_firststage_a_(bypaulruffolo).jpg.jpe

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

First Stage transforms Mercer Mayer’s popular Little Critter books into a musical, which runs through March 13. more

Feb 16, 2016 5:00 PM Theater

theatrereview_firststage_a_(bypaulruffolo).jpg.jpe

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

The resilience of children seems to be the overall message of James and the Giant Peach, Roald Dahl’s well-known children’s book, which ripens onstage in a First Stage production. more

Oct 20, 2015 10:29 PM Theater

theater1.jpg.jpe

No doubt about it, Nancy Drew was a gal ahead of her time. The famed teen detective of the 1930s sparked the imaginations of millions of young girls who longed to experience Nancy’s more

May 9, 2014 3:45 AM Theater

theater.jpg.jpe

First Stage brings award-winning author Jerry Spinelli’s best-selling book for young adults to life in Crash. The play, a growing-up story of a teenage boy who wants nothing more than for his more

Apr 4, 2014 12:23 AM Theater

firststage.jpg.jpe

For a little guy, Anatole the mouse has some pretty big ideas. How he manages to make life better for everyone around him is one of the themes in First Stage’s new musical, Anatole more

Mar 5, 2014 11:03 PM Theater

theaterrev.jpg.jpe

The theater world loves nothing better than to poke fun at itself. Playwright Theresa Rebeck obligingly accommodates with current production, The Understudy more

Jan 22, 2014 2:32 AM Theater

1383533_10151793183853821_659584097_n.jpg.jpe

First Stage Children’s Theater, Anne Siegel, Shrek the Musical, William Steig, Conlan Ledwith, Jeff Frank more

Oct 14, 2013 5:19 PM Theater

theater_rev_sunset.jpg.jpe

A timely, golf-themed farce is scoring a hole in one at Sunset Playhouse. The Fox on the Fairway is the perfect lighter fare for playgoers seeking clever characters, a screwball plot and the ugliest collection of golf sweaters more

Jun 6, 2013 2:18 AM Theater

theaterrev.jpg.jpe

The play opens in a remote desert region of South Africa, where an Afrikaner (Dutch South African) widow has created a fantastical world inside and outside the house where she has lived for many years. The Renaissance more

Apr 12, 2013 4:33 PM Theater

theaterrev_firststage.jpg.jpe

The gentle, colorful fables of famed children’s author Lois Ehlert come to life in the world premiere of Mole Hill Stories, produced by First Stage in collaboration with Milwaukee’s Danceworks. The show is part of First Stage’s more

Jan 18, 2013 1:29 PM Theater

undergroundcollab.widea.jpg

Young actors often make up in enthusiasm what they lack in experience; such is the case with Oscar Wilde’s An Ideal Husband, which gets a high-energy production by The Company of Strangers Theater. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Theater

nexttonormalbymarkfrohna.jpg.jpe

Not many are challenged like the family in Next to Normal—an award-winning musical presented by All-In Productions that takes an intimate look at how mental illness affects not just the patient, but also everyone within that person’s univer... more

Sep 12, 2017 3:03 PM Theater

theatreredbytravelinglemurproductions.jpg.jpe

A new play written in Shakespearean verse by Chicago playwright Jared McDaris, called Wayward Women, is playing at the Alchemist Theatre. more

Jul 18, 2017 12:28 PM Theater

runforthewall.jpg.jpe

This year’s Rolling Thunder took 100 Wisconsin bikers on a journey from the Harley-Davidson Museum to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. more

Jun 15, 2017 10:27 AM A&E Feature

inreview_firststage_a_bypaulruffolo.jpg.jpe

First Stage’s Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook! Is a 90-minute show that is a fun and helpful glimpse into some of the situations real kids will find themselves in as they mature, whether Junie, herself is around or not. more

May 2, 2017 1:40 PM Theater

inreviewacacia.jpg.jpe

The saying, “truth is stranger than fiction" immediately comes to mind when considering the main characters in Acacia Theatre’s The Best of Enemies ... more

Mar 21, 2017 2:12 PM Theater

tandembytanyadhein.jpg.jpe

Playwright Donald Margulies examines what’s fair in love and war in Time Stands Still, a powerful play that focuses on Sarah, a photojournalist who’s returned home from Iraq after being injured by an IED blast. It’s currently being shown by... more

Feb 28, 2017 2:07 PM Theater

windfallmetromaniacs.jpg.jpe

Windfall Theatre’s The Metromaniacs is a frothy farce; a delight to watch from start to finish as seven well-versed actors tackle a modern adaptation of a 1700s French play. more

Feb 21, 2017 4:31 PM Theater

aegateway_nextact_a_byrosszentner.jpg.jpe

This past week Skylight Music Theatre opened its production of the hilarious musical revue, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (through Feb. 19), Next Act Theatre opened The Other Place, a smart, cleverly crafted and wonderfully acted p... more

Feb 7, 2017 3:47 PM Theater

firststagebylindsayabendschein.jpg.jpe

In the world premiere of Welcome to Bronzeville, First Stage creates a vibrant, vivid and delightfully rendered look at a once-famed area that was the heartbeat of Milwaukee’s African American community. more

Jan 16, 2017 9:26 AM Theater

inreview_intandem_a_bytanyadhein.jpg.jpe

Holiday Hell is a crazy comedy by Anthony Wood and Mondy Carter currently in production by In Tandem Theatre, with stage direction by Chris Flieller and musical direction by David Bonofiglio. Holiday Hell guarantees outrageous fun and a sli... more

Dec 6, 2016 4:54 PM Theater

inreview_elf_a_byjeremydaniel.jpg.jpe

Despite its pint-size title, the national tour of the Broadway musical Elf is an enormous production, with a large cast, extensive scenery, many costumes and so forth. Yet, its story is simple enough for even small children to follow. Elf T... more

Nov 29, 2016 4:56 PM Theater

inreview_skylight_b_bymarkfrohna.jpg.jpe

Skylight Music Theatre stages La Cage aux Folles through Dec. 23 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre. more

Nov 22, 2016 3:12 PM Theater

inreview_rep_a_bymichaelbrosilow.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Repertory Theatre’s I Love a Piano at the Stackner Cabaret is a two-hour, high-energy, fast-paced gallop through more than 50 hit songs by one of America’s foremost composers, Irving Berlin. It’s a show that testifies to Berli... more

Nov 8, 2016 3:19 PM Theater

inreview_disenchanted.jpg.jpe

About 85% of the audience on the opening night of Disenchanted (at Vogel Hall) was female. Generally speaking, these women seemed as if they were enjoying this girls-night-out. Their frequent whistles and applause signaled that they identif... more

Oct 18, 2016 3:45 PM Theater

inreview_intandem_b_bytanyadhein.jpg.jpe

In In Tandem Theatre’s production of Dracula vs. the Nazis, things get rather confusing and pointless and, even at 90 minutes, it seems too long. Even so, this crowd-pleaser will be part of many theatergoer’s pre-Halloween plans. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:22 PM Theater

theatrereview_firststage_a_(bypaulruffolo).jpg.jpe

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

firststagetemplate_critter.jpg.jpe

First Stage theater company transforms Mercer Mayer’s popular Little Critter books into a musical. more

Feb 15, 2016 9:00 AM Theater

All In Productions has produced fine work in the past, but with Little Shop of Horrors, a sci-fi musical about a man-eating plant, All In seems to have bitten off more than it can chew. more

Jun 16, 2015 11:30 PM Theater

