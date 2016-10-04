RSS

Anne Van Deusen

inreview_skylight_a_(bymarkfrohna).jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

Skylight Music Theatre’s production of the Tony Award-winning musical Violet is a potent psychological and societal exploration. more

Oct 4, 2016 4:12 PM Theater

story of my life.jpg.jpe

It’s a musical written on an extremely small canvas. Just two guys. Milwaukee Opera Theatre will present it on the smallest possible stage: a bookstore on Downer Avenue. Billed as a “love story about friendship,” The Story of My Life is.. more

Nov 14, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

theatrereview_offthewall_a.jpg.jpe

Off the Wall Theatre’s production of Spring Awakening is a success for juxtaposing Victorian sensibilities with believable adolescent tension and expressively delivered rock music. more

Jul 28, 2015 8:56 PM Theater

Frank Wedekind’s play, Spring Awakening, is being staged by Off the Wall Theatre and runs from July 23 to Aug. 2. The play explores the inner thoughts and feelings of youth and involves such social issues as teen pregnancy, suicide, politic... more

Jul 14, 2015 11:55 PM Theater

From the "Questions People Ask at the Tool Shed" files: This week, we had a customer query us about the different functions a sponge can perform in the vagina. Yes! In addition to serving as a household cleaning tool, sponges can also preve... more

Sep 16, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress

SOCIAL UPDATES