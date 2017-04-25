Anne Washburn
Post-Apocalypse Simpsons in Luminous Theatre’s ‘Mr. Burns’
Leda Hoffman directs Luminous Theatre’s post-apocalyptic comedy Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play in the Goat Palace. This play shows how, after a major pandemic, people react to stress very differently. more
Apr 25, 2017 2:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Post-Apocalyptic Comedy with Luminous Theatre
It’s an impressive beer selection for the end of the world. Actually it’s just the end of Riverwest. (It only FEELS like the end of the world.) It’s the north edge: there are warehouses and factories and things up there. Cross over the river and y.. more
Apr 24, 2017 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Drivin’ N’ Cryin’ w/ Madison Square Gardeners
Milwaukee native Kevn Kinney left the city behind in the mid-’80s to move to Atlanta and found the country-rock band Drivin’ N’ Cryin’, and though that band has slowed down considerably over the last decade as Kinney focused on sid more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee