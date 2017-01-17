Annette Bening
Writer-Director Mike Mills imbues 20th Century Women with an indie filmmaker’s respect for reality on a human scale. The film is inhabited by a handful of characters with enough dimension to feel fully human—unlike the stick figures that fi... more
Jan 17, 2017 1:37 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Shades of Vertigo haunt director Arie Posin’s The Face of Love—along with memories kept by Nikki (Annette Bening) of her husband, Garrett (Ed Harris). Imagine her surprise when, five years after his death, she spots his exact double. Yearni... more
Aug 18, 2014 1:42 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
The first sign of trouble on moving day: the family dog refuses to come inside. The second: discovering the boarded-up entrance to a disused cellar. It was downhill from there for the unfortunate family that purchased more
Jul 17, 2013 12:29 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
A male artist who imagines an ideal woman and brings her to life? It's an idea as old as Greece... more
Jul 30, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews