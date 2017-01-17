RSS

Writer-Director Mike Mills imbues 20th Century Women with an indie filmmaker’s respect for reality on a human scale. The film is inhabited by a handful of characters with enough dimension to feel fully human—unlike the stick figures that fi... more

Jan 17, 2017 1:37 PM Film Reviews

Shades of Vertigo haunt director Arie Posin’s The Face of Love—along with memories kept by Nikki (Annette Bening) of her husband, Garrett (Ed Harris). Imagine her surprise when, five years after his death, she spots his exact double. Yearni... more

Aug 18, 2014 1:42 AM Home Movies

The first sign of trouble on moving day: the family dog refuses to come inside. The second: discovering the boarded-up entrance to a disused cellar. It was downhill from there for the unfortunate family that purchased more

Jul 17, 2013 12:29 AM Film Clips

blogimage19420.jpe

A male artist who imagines an ideal woman and brings her to life? It's an idea as old as Greece... more

Jul 30, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

