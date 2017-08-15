Annette Grefig
Danceworks on Tap Shows What's Tappenin'
Danceworks on Tap’s new show, What’s Tappenin’?, comprised a tight, intelligent and perfectly executed hour of entertainment. more
Aug 15, 2017 2:10 PM John Schneider Dance
Danceworks’ Global Spin on Tap Dancing
Looking for new ideas, tap dance choreographers sometimes succumb to gimmickry. Danceworks on Tap avoided that nicely in Tap the Map, a new concert performed at more
Aug 14, 2014 5:56 PM John Schneider Classical Music
DANCE HAPPENING: Danceworks
Long the anchor of the Danceworks DanceLAB summer series of dance experiments, Danceworks on Tap enjoys upending preconceptions about tap dance. According to Artistic Director Amy Brinkman, this year’s more
Jul 30, 2014 12:24 AM John Schneider Dance
Danceworks on Tap Pursues a Rhythmic Phenomenon
“The Pursuit of Tappyness” is the title of this summer's annual concert by Danceworks on Tap (DOT). Steps and styles will be tracked down the corridors of history to the present in three performances at the Danceworks Studio Theatre, Aug. more
Aug 9, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music