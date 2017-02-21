Annia Hidalgo
Chance, Risk and High Aspiration at Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Genesis’
Milwaukee Ballet’s every-other-winter competition, Genesis, has two main assets: First, it gives choreographers from different parts of the world the chance to vie for a future commission with the company; and second, it provides us all wit... more
Feb 21, 2017 3:49 PM John Schneider Dance
A Different Cast at Milwaukee Ballet
Exploring the Milwaukee Ballet’s changing cast more
Nov 18, 2016 2:17 PM John Schneider Winter Arts Guide
Milwaukee Ballet Gets Ready for ‘Alice (in wonderland)’
Milwaukee Ballet dancers and costume manager prepare to present Septime Webre’s big-scale ballet Alice (in wonderland). more
May 10, 2016 4:02 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Michael Pink's Dracula is Scary Good Theater
Milwaukee Ballet’s production of Dracula, choreographed and directed by Michael Pink, is true to the Bram Stoker novel and scary for all the right reasons. The production was great in staging, choreography, music, scene and lighting design ... more
Oct 26, 2015 12:09 AM John Schneider Theater
Michael Pink’s ‘Cinderella’ Is Older and Wiser
Beautiful dancing is its own reward but Michael Pink is a choreographer who gives his characters substantial inner lives. It’s up to the dancers to reveal his thinking. His 2009 production of Pro,Dance more
May 18, 2015 10:30 AM John Schneider Classical Music
New ‘Giselle’ at Milwaukee Ballet
Milwaukee Ballet will present Michael Pink’s Giselle with dancer Luz San Miguel in the title role. more
Mar 17, 2015 7:37 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
The Evolution of Femininity in An Evening
Last weekend, Danceworks Performance Company (DPC) and fiber artist Timothy Westbrook teamed up for Paleontology of a Woman, an ambitious exhibition of dance, fashion and fossils that tackled nothing short of the evolution and essence of fe... more
Nov 4, 2014 4:28 PM Selena Milewski Classical Music
Milwaukee Ballet’s Triumphant Winter Series
Like a proud father, Michael Pink opened his company’s Winter Series with an unannounced curtain raiser. MBII, Milwaukee Ballet’s 20 young professionals more
Feb 18, 2014 8:41 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Revising Swan Lake
In most versions of Swan Lake, the white swan pas de deux represents the first meeting of Prince Siegfried and the swan queen Odette. He's obliged by virtue of his birth to marry and carry on the line, but no available more
May 21, 2013 7:59 PM John Schneider Classical Music