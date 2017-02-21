RSS

Annia Hidalgo

Milwaukee Ballet’s every-other-winter competition, Genesis, has two main assets: First, it gives choreographers from different parts of the world the chance to vie for a future commission with the company; and second, it provides us all wit... more

Feb 21, 2017 3:49 PM Dance

Exploring the Milwaukee Ballet’s changing cast more

Nov 18, 2016 2:17 PM Winter Arts Guide

Milwaukee Ballet dancers and costume manager prepare to present Septime Webre’s big-scale ballet Alice (in wonderland). more

May 10, 2016 4:02 PM A&E Feature

Photo by Rick Brodzeller

Milwaukee Ballet’s production of Dracula, choreographed and directed by Michael Pink, is true to the Bram Stoker novel and scary for all the right reasons. The production was great in staging, choreography, music, scene and lighting design ... more

Oct 26, 2015 12:09 AM Theater

Photo by Mark Frohna

Beautiful dancing is its own reward but Michael Pink is a choreographer who gives his characters substantial inner lives. It’s up to the dancers to reveal his thinking. His 2009 production of Pro,Dance more

May 18, 2015 10:30 AM Classical Music

Thinkstock / Getty Images

Milwaukee Ballet will present Michael Pink’s Giselle with dancer Luz San Miguel in the title role. more

Mar 17, 2015 7:37 PM A&E Feature

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

Last weekend, Danceworks Performance Company (DPC) and fiber artist Timothy Westbrook teamed up for Paleontology of a Woman, an ambitious exhibition of dance, fashion and fossils that tackled nothing short of the evolution and essence of fe... more

Nov 4, 2014 4:28 PM Classical Music

Like a proud father, Michael Pink opened his company’s Winter Series with an unannounced curtain raiser. MBII, Milwaukee Ballet’s 20 young professionals more

Feb 18, 2014 8:41 PM Classical Music

In most versions of Swan Lake, the white swan pas de deux represents the first meeting of Prince Siegfried and the swan queen Odette. He's obliged by virtue of his birth to marry and carry on the line, but no available more

May 21, 2013 7:59 PM Classical Music

