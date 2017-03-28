Annie Woodward
Four School Board Seats Up for Election on April 4
Four seats are up for re-election on the Milwaukee Public Schools Board in the Tuesday, April 4 election. The Shepherd’s endorsements are as follows: Annie Woodward for District 4, Larry Miller for District 5, Tony Baez for District 6 and a... more
Mar 28, 2017 2:06 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board News Features
The Good, The Bad, The Weird
It’s an interesting concept: the idea of transposing the spaghetti western to the Wild East of 1930s Manchuria. South Korean director Kim Ji-woon, better known for horror (A Tale of Two Sisters), turns to hybrid genre pastiche in The Good, The Bad.. more
Aug 17, 2010 2:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Where's the Money, Annie?
You know, I hate to target people personally, but ASA-backed MPS candidate Annie Woodward released a pretty unhinged press release attacking my blog post on her campaign finance report. Im not going to rehash Annies criti.. more
Mar 31, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
ASA Candidate Annie Woodward Files Finance Forms
ASA candidate Annie Woodward may want to proofread her campaign finance forms, because it appears that some information is missing. The latest form, dated March 29 and signed by Feisal J. Salahadyn, shows that she took in $3,140 during th.. more
Mar 30, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Citizen Action of Wisconsin Files a Complaint Against Advocates for Student Achievement and Three Candidates
A controversial “reform” group involved in the Milwaukee Public Schools campaigns—Advocates for Student Achievement (ASA)—is the target of a complaint by Citizen Action of Wisconsin. The complaint, filed with the state Government Accounta.. more
Mar 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Connecting the Dots
A new “reform” group was launched in late-2007 to recruit anti-union, pro-voucher candidates for the Milwaukee Public Schools board of directors. ,News Features more
Mar 4, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
The Greendale Blueprint
The leafy suburb of Greendale is one of the most distinctive communities in the Milwaukee Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.expressmilwaukee.com. ,News Features more
Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM Christopher Miller News Features 7 Comments
Iraq: What's Next?
Is this it? Five-plus years after the United States’ invasion of Iraq and two years Defense News ,Cover Story more
Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE 1 Comments
“Relative Spaces”
Sculptor Joel Hunnicutt and fellow artist Jody dePew McLeane are both obsessive and meticulous builders; the former with bits of wood, the latter through staccato strokes and layers of pastel. It is the re,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments