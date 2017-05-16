RSS

Anniversary

Over the last half century, the Milwaukee music venue, The Coffee House, has hosted acoustic musicians from all over the country. more

May 16, 2017 3:37 PM Music Feature 2 Comments

On Saturday, March 11 the Walker’s Point bar and restaurantDrink Wisconsinbly Pub will celebrate one year in business with a “firstbirthday party.”The celebration begins at 3 p.m. and the first 50 guestswill receive a .. more

Mar 2, 2017 7:26 PM Around MKE

TheLowlands Group has announced that Cafe Hollander on Downer Avenue will beclosed for renovations starting Nov. 6. The upgrade marks the 10th anniversaryof the first Lowlands cafe, which have since expanded to six other locations.The r.. more

Nov 1, 2016 2:03 PM Around MKE

Courtesy Flickr user Matte.

Throughout October, espionage-themed restaurant TheSafeHouse will be celebrating 50 years in Milwaukee.Celebrations include a 50th anniversary party on Wednesday,Oct 19, the Stealthy Halloween Bash on Saturday, Oct 29, 50% off kid’s meals.. more

Oct 11, 2016 6:26 PM Around MKE

Art Kumbalek explains what he is giving up for Lent, an anniversary and more. more

Mar 1, 2016 3:59 PM Art for Art's Sake

Known for stellar barbecue, festival-famous summertimestaples, community contributions and a quintessential Milwaukee presence, Saz’sHospitality Group celebrates 40 years at its flagship Saz’s State House withfood and drink specials and .. more

Feb 26, 2016 8:42 PM Around MKE

Percussionist/composer Jon Mueller has had a banner year, releasing two absolutely visionary records with his project Death Blues as well as an ambient collaborative LP with minimalist musician Duane Pitre, all between long stretches on the road w.. more

Nov 11, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

Robert Ashley’s opera Perfect Lives was featured in Peter Greenaway’s documentary 4 American Composers after enjoying a long career at the cutting edge of musical theater. Ashley will perform his Lectures to Be more

Nov 16, 2012 3:06 PM Classical Music

October 2012 marks a milestone in the career of gallery owner Dean Jensen. After writing about art, music, theater and travel for the former Milwaukee Sentinel, Jensen founded Dean Jensen Gallery in October 1987... more

Oct 8, 2012 1:34 PM Visual Arts

In 2001, Eckhart Grohmann donated his extensive industrial realism art collection—featuring more than 900 paintings and sculptures—to the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE). This “Man at Work” collection became the centerpiece. more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

“Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life,” Pablo Picasso said of the value of aesthetics in society. Milwaukee's Gallery Night and Day embraces this spirit for its 25th anniversary, July 27-28. The quarterly event, which more

Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

“Soon it will be too hot” is a great opening line for a novel, especially one about global warming. As Martin Amis writes in his introduction for the anniversary edition of The Drowned World, prescience isn't everything, yet J.G. Ballard& more

Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM Books

The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts began with the hopes of becoming a cultural beacon in Milwaukee's western suburbs. A grassroots committee inspired that dream in 1993. After several major revisions to their plans... more

May 21, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

John Cage the composer was almost inseparable from Cage the essayist. They were facets of the same persona. Prefacing the handsome 50th anniversary edition of Cage's seminal collection of writings, Silence, is an introductory essay... more

May 14, 2012 12:00 AM Books

Mar 2, 2011 2:23 PM On Music

The Ex Fabula storytelling series invites Milwaukeeans of all stripes to share comedic or dramatic five-minute stories with a live audience without using notes. At the end of the night, the audience votes for its favorite story. Each month’... more

Jan 11, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

What might happen if the fairy-tale kingdom’s most famous puppet turned boy, Pinocchio, didn’t quite measure up to the expectations of his father, Geppetto? In fact, what might happen if Geppetto tried to “return him” for being &ld more

Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

Minneapolis’ Cloud Cult shares Eels’ love of quirky, electronic beats and cinematic soundscapes as well as Beck’s knack for dynamic, flashy live shows. Thematically, much of the group’s music is inspired by the 2002 death of frontm more

Dec 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok, the Milwaukee Rep’s production of My Name is Asher Lev plays out on an almost bare stage as it tells the story of a young artist with a great deal of talent, played here by Rep newcomer more

Oct 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In American Fiesta , a solo show produced by Renaissance Theaterworks, storyteller John McGivern proves that a play about pottery can be entertaining, funny and thought-provoking, and may even leave the audience a bit teary-eyed. more

May 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

