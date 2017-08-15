RSS

Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co.

Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering about revenge flirting. Exciting upcoming events include Whatever Happened to Baby Jane at Off the Wall Theatre, Aug. 16-27; Fashion 411 at MOWA with Bjorn Nasett and Jordan Dechambre, Aug. ... more

Aug 15, 2017 2:32 PM Dear Ruthie

A guide to some of the Milwaukee area’s finest pizzerias. more

Aug 30, 2016 2:51 PM Dining Out

Present Music’s “Connecting in the Chamber” features a historical overview of chamber music and performances by Grammy winning pianist Cory Smythe. more

Feb 17, 2015 5:34 PM A&E Feature

Present Music has always looked for new composers’ work to perform, new venues to perform in and new frameworks for appreciating (and enjoying) contemporary music. With “Women in the Chamber,” the Milwaukee ensemble brings a program of m... more

Jan 8, 2014 12:27 AM Classical Music

