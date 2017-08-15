Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co.
If You Got It, Flirt It
Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering about revenge flirting. Exciting upcoming events include Whatever Happened to Baby Jane at Off the Wall Theatre, Aug. 16-27; Fashion 411 at MOWA with Bjorn Nasett and Jordan Dechambre, Aug. ... more
Aug 15, 2017 2:32 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
2016 Pizza Guide
A guide to some of the Milwaukee area’s finest pizzerias. more
Aug 30, 2016 2:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Dining Out
Present Music ‘Connecting in the Chamber’
Present Music’s “Connecting in the Chamber” features a historical overview of chamber music and performances by Grammy winning pianist Cory Smythe. more
Feb 17, 2015 5:34 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Classical Happenings
Present Music has always looked for new composers’ work to perform, new venues to perform in and new frameworks for appreciating (and enjoying) contemporary music. With “Women in the Chamber,” the Milwaukee ensemble brings a program of m... more
Jan 8, 2014 12:27 AM David Luhrssen Classical Music