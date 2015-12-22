Anonymous 4
‘The Last Noel’ for Anonymous 4
After 29 successful years, the renouned quartet Anonymous 4 has announced it will disband after the 2015-16 season. As part of an Early Music Now series, they graced The Basilica of St. Josaphat with a concert of primarily British a cappell... more
Dec 22, 2015 7:05 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Classical Happenings: Early Music Now & Master Singers of Milwaukee
Early Music Now and Anonymous 4 present a holiday-themed concert with a selection spanning hundreds of years, Saturday, Dec. 19 at the Basilica of St. Josaphat. more
Dec 15, 2015 8:53 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Horror-O-Rama At The Underground Collaborative
It sounds like a horror convention, but it's got a really strong theatrical vibe. Alice Wilson's newly minted Rockabilly Girl Productions presents a strange and eclectic gathering of horror and comedy this very, very busy theatre weekend with Hor.. more
May 1, 2013 1:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Anonymous 4, Minus 1, Still Magical at Early Music
The ensemble’s uniquemagic was undiminished in a program of primarily medieval carols in Latin andMiddle English. Many of their custom arrangements are three-part to begin with,but surely the situation required musical adjustments. I kept l... more
Dec 15, 2009 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music