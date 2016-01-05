RSS

The Big Short, directed by Adam McKay, is a satire as sharp as a scalpel that performs a postmortem on the events of 2008—the economy was nearly destroyed by the stupidity of experts and the complacency of regulators. The public bears respo... more

Anthony Bourdain in Kitchen Confidential, his tell-all book on the restaurant industry, extolled the virtues of Japanese knives and chefs and home cooks alike took notice. more

 The trailerfor Gravity , theOscar buzz science fiction film starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney,featured music by Arvo Part, a contemporary Estonian composer steeped inminimalism and Eastern Orthodox spirituality. It wa.. more

With An Empty Plate in the Cafe du Grand Boeuf, playwright Michael Hollinger tells a breathtakingly well-executed story. The sense of poetry, symmetry and composition about the story is really quite overwhelmingly beautiful. It's a simple story .. more

In the past decade, cable television has cranked out more celebrity chefs than can be counted on two hands, but Anthony Bourdain earned his initial notoriety not through TV but by writing Kitchen Confidential, a tell-all memoir that reveale... more

Illinois’Dr. Manhattan released their first album on Vagrant Records and areregulars on the Warped Tour circuit, but they aren’t anywhere near theby-the-numbers emo-punk band suggested by that biography. The group’ssecond album, l,This W more

