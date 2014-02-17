Anthony Dean Schwader
All Messed Up IV @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn
Conceived of as a way to help Milwaukee musicians ward off the winter doldrums, All Messed Up has, in four short years, become something of a local institution, attracting fans and eager participan,Concert Reviews more
Feb 17, 2014 10:16 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Strange Matter’s Belated EP
You don’t have to look far beyond the annual barrage of obligatory year-end best-of lists to realize that we often use music as a way of marking time, not only in our own more
Jan 22, 2014 3:19 AM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Dozens of Musicians Get All Messed Up Again
If you want to get all intellectual about it, you could make a strong case for the importance of chance and randomness in modern art, including John Cage's prepared pianos, the Burroughs/Gysin cut-up technique and Brian Eno's deck of Obliqu... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Local Music