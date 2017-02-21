Anthony Hopkins
Though the plot of Collide is formulaic and forgettable, who wouldn’t want to see Anthony Hopkins and Ben Kingsley square off with high-speed car chases as a bonus. more
Feb 21, 2017 Lisa Miller
Camp X-Ray A Harry Potter book draws Amy (Kristen Stewart), an MP at Guantanamo, into a conversation with a detainee, Ali (Peyman Moaadi). Funny thing: Amy is the one who never read Harry Pot,Home Movies / Out On Digital more
Jun 22, 2015 David Luhrssen
On his 21st birthday, Tim (Domhnall Gleeson) learns he’s inherited the ability of his father (Bill Nighy) to travel back in time and improve upon his life. Tim mainly uses his newfound power to woo Mary (Rachel McAdams in bowl-cut bangs), t... more
Nov 6, 2013
Alfred Hitchcock is having a midlife, make that a late-life, crisis. His latest movie, North by Northwest, is a smash hit and yet he is nagged by doubt. “But you’re 60 years old,” a reporter shouts out. “Shouldn’t you just quit while more
Dec 10, 2012 David Luhrssen
Protecting our own kind, humanity, against monsters is an age-old theme in literature. It’s the story of Beowulf and of the Hannibal Lecter series. In the former, the monster Grendel was plainly not one of us. In novelist Thomas Harris’ Lecter st.. more
Sep 23, 2009
San Francisco-based director Jonathan Moscone teamed up with the Milwaukee Repertory Theat Eurydice ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 2, 2008
The Republicans became the party of fear in the aftermath of World War II when a pair of returning servicemen, Joe McCarthy and Richard Nixon, ran for national office and turned politics into a battlefield. Communism was the ominous drumbeat they.. more
Aug 23, 2008