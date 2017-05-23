Anthony Mackie
What's Coming to the Multiplex This Summer?
An overview of movies scheduled for release in the summer of 2017. more
May 23, 2017 3:07 PM Daniel Barnes Film Reviews
‘Civil War’ Among the Superheroes
Captain America: Civil War can be read as a rumination on the classic ethical question of what to do with evildoers. Can you carefully calibrate your response in thwarting them or do you risk becoming as they are, careless of the cost in de... more
May 3, 2016 2:23 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Home Movies/Out on Digital: July 17
Forest Whitaker is commanding as the furtive giant Angel Sanchez, a deeply disturbed man who seeks help from Tommy Carter (Anthony Mackie). A smooth-talking, bestselling life coach, proffering truths along with New Age jive, Tommy has rewri... more
Jul 17, 2014 6:01 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Captain America: Winter Soldier
The sequels keep coming in the Marvel Comics universe; the superheroes get little time off between saving the world; and the supervillains—you’ve got to hand it to them—work just as hard as the heroes more
Apr 7, 2014 1:22 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews