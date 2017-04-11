Anthony Perkins
Home Movies/Out on Digital: April 13, 2017
A Kind of Murder The cloud of suspicion darkens over his head: Walter (Patrick Wilson) wishes his demented wife (Jessica Biel) was dead—and then she is in this film adapted from a Patricia Highst,Home Movies / Out On Digital more
Apr 11, 2017 3:16 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Children of the Stars, The Trip and More: Home Movies/Out on Digital
Bill Perrine’s documentary, Children of the Stars, visits the kitschy temple of Ernest and Ruth Norman who founded the Unarius religion in 1954. He claimed to be the reincarnation of Jesus; she professed to be an archangel. more
Apr 12, 2016 4:01 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Anthony Perkins Sings
With his twisted smile and slightly awkward manner, Anthony Perkins was ideally cast in the rather strange, dark musical “Evening Primrose.” Based on John Collier’s short story and adorned with songs by the melodious Stephen Sondheim, “Evening P.. more
Oct 27, 2010 12:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Cute is What We Aim For
Having already burned through two drummers and two bassists during their whirlwind, three-year tenure, Cute Is What We Aim For have endured enough reported personal conflicts to drive a season of “The Hills”—which is appropriate, since t more
Mar 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee