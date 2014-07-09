RSS

Anthony Sanders

news1.jpg.jpe

On July 22, the city’s existing taxicab industry could be completely upended if the Milwaukee Common Council votes to eliminate the cap on permits as well as allow more

Jul 9, 2014 2:10 AM News Features 3 Comments

news1.widea.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s taxicabdrivers were happy with Circuit Court Judge Jane Carroll’s decision today thatprevents the city from enforcing its taxicab permit cap because it's unconstitutional.But cabbies won’t be ableto apply for new permits just yet... more

May 30, 2013 5:24 PM Daily Dose

news1.jpg.jpe

The Sanfelippo family’s control of Milwaukee’s taxicab cartel may be over.In an oral decision delivered April 16, Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Jane Carroll found that the city’s strict cap on taxicab permits is unconstitutional. more

Apr 30, 2013 10:15 PM News Features

blogimage9303.jpe

Though Joey’s is part ofa chain, it doesn’t really feel like one. What stands out most is theaffordable pricing, especially at lunchtime. Be in the mood for items like mahimahi, catfish, fish & chips and scallops, as this is not a pl,Dinin more

Dec 22, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES