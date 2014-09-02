Anthony Steven Lubetski
Planning a Racine Get-Away?
For some Milwaukeeans, Racine is simply a name on a few road signs during the drive from Milwaukee to Chicago. But the little city of about 80,000 begs to be seen, and with the arrival of First Fridays and other events, now might be the pe... more
Sep 2, 2014 9:24 PM Anthony Steven Lubetski A&E Feature 4 Comments
Infidel Kings and Unholy Warriors (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), by Brian Catlos
Using vigorous prose to tell the stories of numerous influential figures from the Mediterranean region during the time of the Crusades, the author takes the reader on a violent journey from the western to the eastern Mediterranean. Most of ... more
Aug 28, 2014 11:17 PM Anthony Steven Lubetski Books
Reaching the North Pole
Stephen Bown’s The Last Viking: The Life of Roald Amundsen (Da Capo) illustrates how Roald Amundsen took the reigns as one of the most crucial figures during the heroic age of Arctic exploration, standing far above any of his contemporaries... more
Dec 4, 2012 12:02 PM Anthony Steven Lubetski Books
'Master of the Mountain' Re-evaluates Thomas Jefferson
When one thinks of Thomas Jefferson, the Declaration of Independence surely comes to mind. Jefferson's words, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain... more
Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Anthony Steven Lubetski Books
Rethinking Herbert Hoover
Perceptions of U.S. presidents can often stray into the realm of myth where truth and fact become indistinguishable. History is, after all, largely a matter of perspective, and when it comes to viewing presidents as human beings, it becomes... more
May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Anthony Steven Lubetski Books