Anthony Weber

unpreseidented.jpg.jpe

More than two dozen bands from Milwaukee and beyond contributed to the fiery anti-Trump compilation, Unpresidented. more

May 23, 2017 2:51 PM Local Music

likelike.jpg.jpe

Listening to Cave Jenny, the latest album by Milwaukee’s Like Like The The The Death—LLTTTD for short, please—is like taking a manic tour of the past 25 years of underground music. From the explosive opening strains of “Here Comes Irregular... more

Oct 9, 2013 4:38 PM Local Music

heavy hand.jpg.jpe

“We’re a filthy, charming, lovable band,” Christopher Roberts, drummer for Milwaukee trio Heavy Hand, explains bluntly. “A lot of our lyrics are dirty as shit and we swear in our songs. They’re not radio-friendly, for the most more

Nov 7, 2012 12:30 PM Local Music

