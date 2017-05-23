RSS
Anthony Weber
Midwest Musicians Resist Trump with the 'Unpresidented' Protest Compilation
More than two dozen bands from Milwaukee and beyond contributed to the fiery anti-Trump compilation, Unpresidented. more
May 23, 2017 2:51 PM Shaye Graves Local Music
Like Like The The The Death Tap the Underground, In All Its Forms
Listening to Cave Jenny, the latest album by Milwaukee’s Like Like The The The Death—LLTTTD for short, please—is like taking a manic tour of the past 25 years of underground music. From the explosive opening strains of “Here Comes Irregular... more
Oct 9, 2013 4:38 PM Michael Carriere Local Music
Heavy Hand’s Filthy Underground Rock
“We’re a filthy, charming, lovable band,” Christopher Roberts, drummer for Milwaukee trio Heavy Hand, explains bluntly. “A lot of our lyrics are dirty as shit and we swear in our songs. They’re not radio-friendly, for the most more
Nov 7, 2012 12:30 PM Erin Wolf Local Music
