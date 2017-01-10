Anti-Abortion
The Republicans’ Unholy Grail
The relentless Republican drive to destroy Planned Parenthood, the organization that has been protecting women's health and reproductive rights for 100 years, is a swirling mass of illogical contradictions.
Jan 10, 2017 4:36 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Gloria Steinem Celebrates Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin’s 80th Anniversary
With the theme "Rise Up, Be Visible," an estimated 1,300 Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin supporters and feminist icon Gloria Steinem celebrated the state chapter's 80th anniversary and the national organization's centennial.
Oct 18, 2016 4:23 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Walker Puts Taxpayers on the Hook for His War on Women
Last week, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and their allies won a big victory when the state Department of Justice agreed to cover their legal costs for a years-long battle over the state's hospital admitting privileges for abortion provide...
Sep 13, 2016 4:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 37 Comments
A Big Win for Women’s Health
If history is any guide, Monday's Supreme Court ruling striking down two Texas abortion restrictions won't stop those committed to outlawing abortion.
Jun 28, 2016 2:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 7 Comments
Should Fertilized Eggs Be Given Constitutional Rights?
Bills bubbling up in the state Legislature would grant new legal rights to fertilized eggs that would trump the health and well-being of Wisconsin women and turn
Jul 17, 2013 12:45 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Wisconsin Considers Extreme Anti-Abortion Bills
Like Texas and North Carolina, the Republican-dominated Wisconsin Legislature is in the midst of passing highly restrictive anti-abortion laws, including one that forces
Jul 9, 2013 11:15 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features