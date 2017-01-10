RSS

Anti-Abortion

The relentless Republican drive to destroy Planned Parenthood, the organization that has been protecting women’s health and reproductive rights for 100 years, is a swirling mass of illogical contradictions. more

Jan 10, 2017 4:36 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

With the theme “Rise Up, Be Visible,” an estimated 1,300 Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin supporters and feminist icon Gloria Steinem celebrated the state chapter’s 80th anniversary and the national organization’s centennial. more

Oct 18, 2016 4:23 PM News Features 3 Comments

Last week, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and their allies won a big victory when the state Department of Justice agreed to cover their legal costs for a years-long battle over the state’s hospital admitting privileges for abortion provide... more

Sep 13, 2016 4:03 PM Expresso 37 Comments

If history is any guide, Monday’s Supreme Court ruling striking down two Texas abortion restrictions won’t stop those committed to outlawing abortion. more

Jun 28, 2016 2:38 PM News Features 7 Comments

Bills bubbling up in the state Legislature would grant new legal rights to fertilized eggs that would trump the health and well-being of Wisconsin women and turn more

Jul 17, 2013 12:45 AM News Features

Like Texas and North Carolina, the Republican-dominated Wisconsin Legislature is in the midst of passing highly restrictive anti-abortion laws, including one that forces more

Jul 9, 2013 11:15 PM News Features

