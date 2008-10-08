RSS

Anti-Flag

blogimage1697.jpe

I'm one of the louder voices in the chorus of hip-hop fans who claim that DJ Premier is pretty much the best producer in the history of the genre. His crackling, popping beats have the uncanny ability to make just about anyone rapping over them so.. more

Oct 8, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

The guy who strips the ball here for Vanderbilt is #13 Chris Marve and he's my brother's boss' kid. He stripped the ball from Ole Miss at the goal line with less than two minutes to go, securing Vandy's win and their first national ranking in more.. more

Sep 23, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage1697.jpe

Howard Zinn-reading, capitalism-hating (but democracy-advocating) punks Anti-Flag are one The Bright Lights of America ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 16, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Hold Steady Boys and Girls in America, ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES