Anti-Flag
DJ Premier's Finest Moments
I'm one of the louder voices in the chorus of hip-hop fans who claim that DJ Premier is pretty much the best producer in the history of the genre. His crackling, popping beats have the uncanny ability to make just about anyone rapping over them so.. more
Oct 8, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
A friend of a friend
The guy who strips the ball here for Vanderbilt is #13 Chris Marve and he's my brother's boss' kid. He stripped the ball from Ole Miss at the goal line with less than two minutes to go, securing Vandy's win and their first national ranking in more.. more
Sep 23, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Anti-Flag
Howard Zinn-reading, capitalism-hating (but democracy-advocating) punks Anti-Flag are one The Bright Lights of America ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 16, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Apr. 10 - Apr. 16
The Hold Steady Boys and Girls in America, ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee