Antigone
Next Act Theatre Gives Thanks to Mothers in ‘Motherhood Out Loud’
It’s true: Everyone has a mom. Whether you grew up with your birth mom or a surrogate mother/father figure, we all have narratives to share about our interactions with our parents.,Theater more
Mar 29, 2016 4:39 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
The Last Violent Femmes Song?
Jun 12, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
When You Are Pretending That Your Scarf Is A Rifle
Some of the acting was really quite impressive in the independent debut production of Small Pieces Fly To Heaven. The stories of multiple women involved in the Iraq war is particularly interesting where it speaks through the perspective of women i.. more
Jun 6, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Last chance to see Antigone
Countless adaptations of Antigone have been produced for the stage and screen, but in the Antigone ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Antigone
Countless adaptations of Antigone have been produced for the stage and screen, but in the Antigone ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 7, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee