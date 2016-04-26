RSS

Antler House

After a folky debut, Antler House’s new album “Across the Waves” captures the trio’s wilder, louder side. more

Apr 26, 2016 4:22 PM Local Music

In the minds of most listeners, folk will always be intrinsically rural music, the sound of wide-open expanses,simple living and America as it used to be. But at least in Wisconsin, that’snot the case. Much of the best folk music in the state co.. more

May 1, 2014 5:30 PM On Music

Longtime Fox 6 morning news anchor Mark Concannon gives his last broadcast tomorrow morning, and to honor the media personality, the Milwaukee Admirals are offering $6 tickets to their game tonight against the Texas Stars. more

Mar 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

