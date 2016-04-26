Antler House
Antler House Lay It On The Line
After a folky debut, Antler House’s new album “Across the Waves” captures the trio’s wilder, louder side. more
Apr 26, 2016 4:22 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Antler House Go the Subtle Route on "Through The Dirt"
In the minds of most listeners, folk will always be intrinsically rural music, the sound of wide-open expanses,simple living and America as it used to be. But at least in Wisconsin, that’snot the case. Much of the best folk music in the state co.. more
May 1, 2014 5:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Admirals vs. Stars
Longtime Fox 6 morning news anchor Mark Concannon gives his last broadcast tomorrow morning, and to honor the media personality, the Milwaukee Admirals are offering $6 tickets to their game tonight against the Texas Stars. more
Mar 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee