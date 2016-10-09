RSS

Anton Chekhov

14117678_10153873168317749_3931969822076343831_n.jpg.jpe

It’s kind of a weird fusion. Mid-20th century light sitcom writer Neil Simon decided to take a look at a few short stories by the deeply intellectual Russian storyteller Anton Chekhov. The play that came out of this was The Good Doctor--a .. more

Oct 9, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

vanya_home.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre performs Christopher Durang’s comedic play Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike Aug. 11-28, a work that won a Tony Award for Best Play three years ago. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:55 PM Theater

American Players Theatre presents Anton Chekhov’s enduring classic The Seagull, a family drama about Arkadina, a famous actress, and her son, Konstantin, an aspiring playwright living in her shadow. Of Chekhov, Director John Langs, says, “T... more

Aug 6, 2014 10:12 AM Theater

Sandra Strawn decorates the set in birch trees larger than loneliness. This is where UWM is staging Director Rebecca Holderness' Three Sisters. Strawn's set draws on the depth of UWM's main stage to bring a feel of immensity to the production.  .. more

May 4, 2012 7:48 PM Theater

Jan 1, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage8225.jpe

Oct 6, 2009 12:00 AM Books

