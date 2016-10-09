Anton Chekhov
THE GOOD DOCTOR at UW-Waukesha
It’s kind of a weird fusion. Mid-20th century light sitcom writer Neil Simon decided to take a look at a few short stories by the deeply intellectual Russian storyteller Anton Chekhov. The play that came out of this was The Good Doctor--a .. more
Oct 9, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Chekhov in a Blender
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre performs Christopher Durang’s comedic play Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike Aug. 11-28, a work that won a Tony Award for Best Play three years ago. more
Theater Happenings: Aug. 7
American Players Theatre presents Anton Chekhov’s enduring classic The Seagull, a family drama about Arkadina, a famous actress, and her son, Konstantin, an aspiring playwright living in her shadow. Of Chekhov, Director John Langs, says, “T... more
Aug 6, 2014 10:12 AM None - Do Not Delete Theater
A Musical Sprint Through Three Sisters
Sandra Strawn decorates the set in birch trees larger than loneliness. This is where UWM is staging Director Rebecca Holderness' Three Sisters. Strawn's set draws on the depth of UWM's main stage to bring a feel of immensity to the production. .. more
May 4, 2012 7:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
New Year's Day Dinner
,New Year's Guide more
Jan 1, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Great Discoveries: Explorations That Changed History (Time Books)
A theme perhaps unintended is how much humanknowledge is speculative and disputed. The ar Time ,Books more
Oct 6, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books