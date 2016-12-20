RSS

Anton Corbijn

Filmed before Hollywood imposed a self-censorship code on its productions, Bad Girl is an emotionally, socially, sexually frank glimpse of working-class life and gender mores at the dawn of the Great Depression. more

Dec 20, 2016 2:06 PM Home Movies

Sometimes Dane DeHaan bares a sideways resemblance to James Dean; what’s more remarkable about director Anton Corbijn’s film, Life, is the recreation of the places Dean inhabited as recorded in period photos. more

Mar 29, 2016 1:20 PM Home Movies

Philip Seymour Hoffman was among the great actors of his generation, and while he played many parts, he was especially at home when suffering no fools. In A Most Wanted Man, his final starring role before his death earlier this year, Hoffm... more

Jul 30, 2014 12:46 AM Film Reviews

“Existence? Well, what does it matter?” asks Ian Curtis at the opening of Control. “The past is now part of the future. The present is well out of hand.” By this time his grip on the present had so weakened that he killed himself on the eve .. more

Jun 23, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

