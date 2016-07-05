Antonin Scalia

RSS

There’s good reason Republicans are in a blind panic over losing conservative control of the Supreme Court right along with their panic about nominating an offensive, unqualified presidential candidate with the highest national disapproval ... more

Jul 5, 2016 3:59 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

Fair-minded Wisconsinites have complained bitterly about the Republican-drawn electoral map that seems to ensure that Democrats will be in the minority in the state Legislature—even when they earn more votes than their Republican counterpar... more

May 17, 2016 4:32 PM News Features 8 Comments

When the people lead, eventually their leaders will follow. That even includes leaders like sanctimonious Supreme Court justices who expect their small-minded prejudices to be treated as the last word on the law. more

Apr 2, 2013 9:26 PM Taking Liberties

After more than a week of residual buzz from radio host Alex Jones' now-famous meltdown during a CNN discussion of gun control, it is worth taking a deep breath and considering the spectacle's two big lessons more

Jan 17, 2013 5:06 PM News Features

How the Supreme Court majority will rule on President Obama's Affordable Care Act may well have been foretold... more

Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

