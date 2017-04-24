Anything Goes
Marquette Closes Season with Panache in ‘Anything Goes’
Marquette University closed its season with a visually stunning and well-executed naval salute to the musical theater of yesteryear. Under Ray Jivoff’s stage direction and Amy Brinkman-Sustache’s choreography, a talented ensemble of actor-s... more
Apr 24, 2017 11:04 AM Selena Milewski Theater
A Shipboard Romance in Elm Grove
Sunset Playhouse’s staging of Cole Porter’s delightful musical comedy Anything Goes is firmly planted in Porter’s energy. more
Jul 19, 2016 4:43 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Milwaukee Premiere of Cole Porter Classic
The Marcus Center for the Performing Arts welcomes Anything Goes Jan. 6-11. The eight-time award-winning musical Spring Awakening will be performed at the Greendale Community Theatre Jan. 8-17. more
Dec 31, 2014 11:28 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan 1-6
This week we’re flying kites, raising steins and celebrating musical romance at sea. more
Dec 30, 2014 11:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
New Year’s, Now What?
Dear Ruthie responds to letter from a reader distressed by their partner’s tattoo and highlights upcoming events, including the Midwinter Gaming Convention Open House at UberDork Café, Movie Night at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center and the ... more
Dec 30, 2014 10:46 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out 1 Comments
A Touring Broadway Production of ANYTHING GOES
I looked it up. Skylight did Anything Goes something like ten years ago. It’s hard to believe it was quite that long ago. Something like a decade later, it’s still remarkably vivid in my memory. It’s one of the more pristine and graceful musical p.. more
Dec 24, 2014 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
And The First Marcus Amphitheater Headliner of 2015 Is...
And the first Marcus Amphitheater headliner of 2015 is… a country act. Florida Georgia Line will anchor the amphitheater on Summerfest’s opening day Wednesday, June 24, as part of their Anything Goes Tour with supporting acts Thomas Rhett and Fran.. more
Nov 6, 2014 11:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Record Store Days
If Gary Calamar and Phil Gallo’s book were written more carefully and with more extensive and better research, it would be an important historical work. However, Record Store Days; From Vinyl to Digital and Back Again (Sterling) is a charmi... more
Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Particle w/ Roster McCabe
For a laid-back jam band, Particle seems to be in an endless state of flux, constantly bringing in, and then losing, new members. Their 2006 album, the hip-hop-influenced Transformations Live for the People, heralded the arrival of more
May 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee