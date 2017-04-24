RSS

Anything Goes

Marquette University closed its season with a visually stunning and well-executed naval salute to the musical theater of yesteryear. Under Ray Jivoff’s stage direction and Amy Brinkman-Sustache’s choreography, a talented ensemble of actor-s... more

Apr 24, 2017 11:04 AM Theater

Sunset Playhouse’s staging of Cole Porter’s delightful musical comedy Anything Goes is firmly planted in Porter’s energy. more

Jul 19, 2016 4:43 PM Theater 1 Comments

The Marcus Center for the Performing Arts welcomes Anything Goes Jan. 6-11. The eight-time award-winning musical Spring Awakening will be performed at the Greendale Community Theatre Jan. 8-17. more

Dec 31, 2014 11:28 AM Theater

This week we’re flying kites, raising steins and celebrating musical romance at sea. more

Dec 30, 2014 11:13 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Dear Ruthie responds to letter from a reader distressed by their partner’s tattoo and highlights upcoming events, including the Midwinter Gaming Convention Open House at UberDork Café, Movie Night at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center and the ... more

Dec 30, 2014 10:46 PM Hear Me Out 1 Comments

I looked it up. Skylight did Anything Goes something like ten years ago. It’s hard to believe it was quite that long ago. Something like a decade later, it’s still remarkably vivid in my memory. It’s one of the more pristine and graceful musical p.. more

Dec 24, 2014 1:00 PM Theater

And the first Marcus Amphitheater headliner of 2015 is… a country act. Florida Georgia Line will anchor the amphitheater on Summerfest’s opening day Wednesday, June 24, as part of their Anything Goes Tour with supporting acts Thomas Rhett and Fran.. more

Nov 6, 2014 11:00 AM On Music

If Gary Calamar and Phil Gallo’s book were written more carefully and with more extensive and better research, it would be an important historical work. However, Record Store Days; From Vinyl to Digital and Back Again (Sterling) is a charmi... more

Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM Books

For a laid-back jam band, Particle seems to be in an endless state of flux, constantly bringing in, and then losing, new members. Their 2006 album, the hip-hop-influenced Transformations Live for the People, heralded the arrival of more

May 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

