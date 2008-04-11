RSS

Aoc Gold

blogimage1620.jpe

On her way to Charleston, S.C., for the 37th stop on her North American tourthis spring, Juno ,Music Feature more

Apr 11, 2008 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage1567.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park tonight at 7:05 p.m. Cochochi ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 8, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1550.jpe

The UWM Union Theatre continues its Latin American film festival tonight with a free 7 p. Who Killed The White Llama? ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 7, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1444.jpe

Inspired by Eugene Chadbourne'sexperiments with thrift shop guitars, Milwaukeevisual art Daughters of the Dust ,CD Reviews more

Mar 31, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage1408.jpe

Two imaginative, burgeoning authors read from their latest works tonight at 7 p.m. at the All Shall Be Well; and All Manner of Things Shall Be Well ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 27, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1342.jpe

Somewhat amazingly, Sky High, the modern-looking skateboard shop adorning a pleasant but ShepherdExpress ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 24, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1313.jpe

Since Primus went dark, save for the occasional tour and retrospective release, madman ba Golden Delicious ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 21, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dear Editor: The past three months have brought us bad news about rising rates of obe The Quiet Man ,Letters more

Mar 17, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES