Apocalypse
An Adorable Apocalypse
Marquette University’s production of The Skin of Our Teeth has much to recommend it. There are some great performances in a contemporary staging one of the weirdest mainstream dramas of the 20th century. There’s a clever production design includi.. more
Feb 19, 2017 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
As the World Slows
It is called “the slowing”—the sudden and inexplicable change in the rotation of the earth that makes the days and nights grow longer and longer. Widespread panic ensues in The Age of Miracles, the debut novel by Karen Thompson Walker, a... more
Feb 4, 2013 3:21 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Picasso @ The University of Wisconsin Milwaukee
On any given day in Milwaukee there will often be small venues that showcase fresh interpretations of great art. Such is the case in the exhibition “Picasso” currently on display at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee (UWM) Art Histor.. more
Jun 18, 2011 11:54 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Straight to Hell
Idiosyncratic even by director Alex Cox’s standards, the 1987 absurdist spaghetti Western Straight to Hell was scripted and filmed quickly—when a planned Nicaraguan concert tour with Joe Strummer, Elvis Costello and The Pogues was more
Jan 7, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bastille Days Welcomes the Storm
OnJuly 14, 1789, violence broke out in France when overtaxed, angryParisians stormed the Social Contract ,Cover Story more
Jul 8, 2009 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Around MKE 2 Comments
Could You Survive a Disaster?
Whatdoes the future hold for humanity? The collapse of lawful society? Amulti-generational natural disaster? Homeland invasion? The FourHorsemen of the Apocalypse? Hopefully, none of these. But being,Eat/Drink more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview 1 Comments
Best Of Milwaukee 2006
The Shepherd Express is pleased to announce the winners of our 2006 Best Of Milwaukee Read God Grew Tired of Us ,Cover Story more
Nov 12, 2007 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE