Apollo
Charles Bradley Finally Gets His Moment
Charles Bradley realized what he wanted to do with his life at an early age, an epiphany reached at just 14 years old and sparked by an encounter with the one and only Godfather of Soul. “My sister, she's the one that said, 'You've go more
Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
No Deals Yet at Circuit City
Circuit City's 60-day liquidation of its remaining stores was supposed to begin yesterday, but when I visited the chain's South 76th Street location yesterday hoping to score some discounted CDs I didn't find any actual deals. The store was filled.. more
Jan 18, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Apollo
Uponfirst listen, the pop-rock crafted by Apollo, a Minneapolis-vi,CD Reviews more
Jun 9, 2008 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Cafe of the Sun
All of this would be worth a look but not a second visit if the food didn’t taste go Bows Arrows ,Dining Out more
Jan 18, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview