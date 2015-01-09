App
APP
APP is a fun Dutch thriller about technology run amok. When psychology student Anna (Hannah Hoekstra) awakens in a stuporous hangover from last night’s party, she discovers that an APP called IRIS has somehow been loaded onto her smart phon... more
Jan 9, 2015 9:00 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Dog Land iPhone App Finds Dog Friendly Places in Milwaukee
The newiPhone app Dog Land has given Milwaukee dog owners more of an opportunity tobond over their love for man’s best friend.What startedout as a final class project, has now grown into an online community withnearly 2,000 users worldwide. Si.. more
Jan 31, 2014 7:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Food Network at Miller Park
The upscale concession-food trend hasn't hit Miller Park as hard as other baseball stadiums, some of which now offer options like Caesar salads, panini sandwiches and even sushi, but this season Brewers fans burned out on hot dogs and nacho... more
Mar 29, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Christian Gerhaher & Gerold Huber
Several of Gustav Mahler’s monumental and challenging symphonies have become staples in classical music, overshadowing the composer’s more intimate songwriting. Baritone Christian Gerhaher and pianist Gerold Huber would like to raise the pr... more
Feb 22, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews