Appethai
Skip Brunch and Treat Mom to Dinner
Lacey Muszynski shares a Mother's Day dinner recommendation for moms of all tastes. more
May 11, 2017 9:07 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
AppeThai Brings Nuanced, Gorgeous Thai to the North Shore
Thoughtfulness in presentation as well as superbly balanced flavors make eating at Brown Deer’s AppeThai a treat. more
Apr 18, 2017 3:05 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out 1 Comments
Where to Make Your Valentine's Day Reservations
Valentine's Day is one of the busiest nights for restaurants. Make your reservations now—even for this weekend—because places book up early. Here are some of the Valentine's Day specials around MKE. more
Feb 9, 2017 10:28 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
The Latest Restaurant News, Including Lots of Asian Spots
Asian restaurants seem to be de rigueur around Milwaukeelately, with two new Thai spots, a Japanese hibachi restaurant and a modernAsian-American collaboration in the works. A couple new bar openings and are-opening of a German classic round ou.. more
Apr 21, 2016 7:14 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 2 Comments
2nd Annual Old School Halloween House Party
Star Bar's 2nd annual old school Halloween House Party & Goose's Birthday Blowout! No cover charge. Half barrels and WOP, girls drink free and guys pay $10 for a bottomless cup. Over $1,000 in cash and prizes for Best Costume! Music provide... more
Oct 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE