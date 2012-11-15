Appetizers

RSS

When the Milwaukee Ale House opened 15 years ago, the Third Ward was a very different place. Many of the buildings were half-occupied and the area wasn’t nearly as vibrant as it is today. In 2012, the Third Ward more

Nov 15, 2012 2:56 PM Dining Preview

Walter Schroeder had already opened many fine hotels around Wisconsin and the Midwest by 1927, but none were as prestigious as the Schroeder Hotel, a 25-story building at the corner of Fifth Street and Wisconsin Avenue that immediately... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Dining Preview

The blue canopy marks the spot. 88 Keys (7211 W. Greenfield Ave.) in the heart of downtown West Allis is billed as a piano martini lounge, and—sure enough—a piano sits on a small stage (with live music some nights)... more

Oct 1, 2012 10:35 AM Dining Preview

Supper clubs were once the places to go for a good meal in Milwaukee and surrounding areas. They didn’t serve fast food; they were sit-down restaurants with full bars but without an air of exclusivity. Supper clubs... more

Oct 1, 2012 10:26 AM Dining Preview

It used to be that hotel restaurants were avoided at all costs. But the past decade has seen great improvements in this area, with the likes of Metro, inside the Hotel Metro, and the Milwaukee... more

Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Dec 12, 2007 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

