Appetizers
Milwaukee Ale House Remains a Third Ward Favorite
When the Milwaukee Ale House opened 15 years ago, the Third Ward was a very different place. Many of the buildings were half-occupied and the area wasn’t nearly as vibrant as it is today. In 2012, the Third Ward more
Nov 15, 2012 2:56 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The Hilton’s Renovated Monarch Lounge
Walter Schroeder had already opened many fine hotels around Wisconsin and the Midwest by 1927, but none were as prestigious as the Schroeder Hotel, a 25-story building at the corner of Fifth Street and Wisconsin Avenue that immediately... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
88 Keys’ Retro Fun in West Allis
The blue canopy marks the spot. 88 Keys (7211 W. Greenfield Ave.) in the heart of downtown West Allis is billed as a piano martini lounge, and—sure enough—a piano sits on a small stage (with live music some nights)... more
Oct 1, 2012 10:35 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Supper Club Dining in Hales Corners
Supper clubs were once the places to go for a good meal in Milwaukee and surrounding areas. They didn’t serve fast food; they were sit-down restaurants with full bars but without an air of exclusivity. Supper clubs... more
Oct 1, 2012 10:26 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Kil@wat's Delightful Contemporary Experience
It used to be that hotel restaurants were avoided at all costs. But the past decade has seen great improvements in this area, with the likes of Metro, inside the Hotel Metro, and the Milwaukee... more
Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Melt Banana @ The Cactus Club
November 01, 2007 Anoise band has to be particularly fantastic in order to be any for ,Concert Reviews more
Dec 12, 2007 12:00 AM Jessica Wilber Concert Reviews 2 Comments