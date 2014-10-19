RSS

Apple Tree

night_of_the_living_dead_puppet_show.jpg.jpe

Angry Young Men Limited has announced kind of a shocking bit of news recently. Their ever-popular Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show which has been something of a long-stranding local theater tradition will meet its finalperformance this comin.. more

Oct 19, 2014 7:00 AM Theater

milwaukee_youth_arts_center.jpg.jpe

TheBronzeville Arts Ensemble recently collaborated with First Stage ina program that worked with playwrights to develop short plays that could beproduced. The effort has paid off in a program of three shorts that will bestaged at the end of th.. more

Sep 25, 2014 10:32 AM Theater

blogimage10816.jpe

“Be careful what you ask for. You just might get it.” These all-too-familiar words have an all-too-true meaning for the characters in The Apple Tree, which In Tandem Theatre opened last weekend.The Apple Tree is actually three separate stor... more

May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

In Tandem Theatre closes its season with a production of The Apple Treea mid-to-late-‘60’s Sheldon Harnick/Jerry Bock musical triptych dedicated to the idea that one should be careful what one wishes for. Georgina McKee and Luke Leonhardt play m.. more

May 3, 2010 5:08 PM Theater

Be careful what you wish for: While real life often reminds us to heed this adage, rarely do we receive said advice in a musical format. In the mid-1960s, however, Sheldon Harnick and Jerry Bock wrote The Apple Tree, a program of three musi... more

Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage5276.jpe

A prime stint as the lead fiddler with the Irish dance troupe Riverdance gave Eileen Ivers Beyond the Bog Road ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 24, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES