RSS

Apples In Stereo

Inthe past, we’ve known what to expect in advance of an Alchemist TheatreHalloween show. Whether it’s Dracula or the Devil in the White City or Jack theRipper, we’ve always had a pretty clear understanding of the type of storyAaron Kopec and c.. more

Oct 5, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage10761.jpe

The Apples in Stereo laid the foundation for what would become one of the defining indie-pop sounds of the ’90s: upbeat tunes, sugar-coated melodies and symphonic flourishes, all wrapped into an unassuming, lo-fi package. more

May 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4853.jpe

The Pabst Theater Foundation announced today four shows coming to the Pabst Theater or Turner Hall Ballroom this spring, including: * Girls at the Pabst Theater on Sunday, April 11 * Jónsi Birgisson (of Sigur Rós, a band now on i.. more

Feb 2, 2010 6:49 PM On Music

blogimage4853.jpe

For many politicians and activists, "reality" is a projection of fear, desire and illusion, and nowhere is this truer than in the Middle East. Israeli novelist David Grossman argues that lit,Books more

Dec 15, 2008 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES