Suicide Sleep Promo Video
Inthe past, we’ve known what to expect in advance of an Alchemist TheatreHalloween show. Whether it’s Dracula or the Devil in the White City or Jack theRipper, we’ve always had a pretty clear understanding of the type of storyAaron Kopec and c.. more
Oct 5, 2014 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Apples in Stereo
The Apples in Stereo laid the foundation for what would become one of the defining indie-pop sounds of the ’90s: upbeat tunes, sugar-coated melodies and symphonic flourishes, all wrapped into an unassuming, lo-fi package. more
May 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pabst/Turner Announce a Slew of Indie Shows (No Hip-Hop, Though)
The Pabst Theater Foundation announced today four shows coming to the Pabst Theater or Turner Hall Ballroom this spring, including: * Girls at the Pabst Theater on Sunday, April 11 * Jónsi Birgisson (of Sigur Rós, a band now on i.. more
Feb 2, 2010 6:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Writing in the Dark: Essays on Literature and Politics
For many politicians and activists, "reality" is a projection of fear, desire and illusion, and nowhere is this truer than in the Middle East. Israeli novelist David Grossman argues that lit,Books more
Dec 15, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books