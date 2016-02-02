RSS

Appleton

The Wisconsin Area Music Industry will hold their annual WAMI Awards in Appleton again this year. The organization will announce the winners of its 36th annual awards at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center on Sunday, April 17.Tickets are $29.5.. more

Feb 2, 2016 4:00 PM On Music

Photo credit: Matt Stranger

Appleton’s Tenement just released one of the year’s most invigorating rock albums. But who’s paying attention? more

Jul 14, 2015 9:47 PM Local Music

Eyehategod

Appleton, Wis. is kicking off the summertime music festival season with the sonic equivalent of a punch to the face. No Tomorrow Festival, taking place June 14 and 15 (with a pre-show occurring Fri,Music Feature more

Jun 12, 2014 1:31 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

Subject to band availability and any number of other chaotic variables, bills for smaller club dates are usually something of a mixed bag, typically including at least one group that’s sort of su,Concert Reviews more

Mar 31, 2014 1:45 PM Concert Reviews

One might have thought Cory Chisel would have been disappointed when it became obvious... more

Oct 3, 2012 3:24 PM Music Feature

It’s often hard to like amazingly talented bands. Talent can breed pretentiousness, and pretentiousness can breed assholes. That’s why bands like Appleton-based Tenement are so noteworthy: They put out great... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Local Music

For Grant Pauly, owner of and brewmaster for the new 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. in Sheboygan, Wis., brewing beer... more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

It's hard to believe that Teenage Pagans, the 12-song debut album from Appleton-based Technicolor Teeth, was made by a collection of musicians a few years out of high school. Teenage Pagans sounds confident and cohesive, as if the players..... more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

Yellow Ostrich singer-guitarist Alex Schaaf, who recorded 2011's The Mistress alone in his Appleton bedroom, is the kind of guy who once relied only on his boyish voice and a drum machine to make one EP (Fade Cave) and drew lyrics exclusive... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with Reasons to Be Pretty , the final chapter in contemporary playwright Neil LaBute’s thematic trilogy about society’s obsession with physical appearance. Having debuted in New York in 2008 more

Oct 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Aug 7, 2009 4:00 AM Health & Wellness

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. ,News Features more

Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

The long-rumored move was finally made and the Brewers class A club will now be located in Appleton.The Crew's single-A affiliate had been in West Virginia, but that team recently signed on with the Pittsburgh Pirates.Rumblings had been going on f.. more

Sep 23, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

Perched onan elevated platform, the “mad gothic organist” Jack Forbes Wilson The Mystery of Irma Vep: A Penny Dreadful. ,Theater more

Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

