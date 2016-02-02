Appleton
The WAMI Awards Will Be Held in Appleton this April
The Wisconsin Area Music Industry will hold their annual WAMI Awards in Appleton again this year. The organization will announce the winners of its 36th annual awards at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center on Sunday, April 17.Tickets are $29.5.. more
Feb 2, 2016 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Tenement Go Long
Appleton’s Tenement just released one of the year’s most invigorating rock albums. But who’s paying attention? more
Jul 14, 2015 9:47 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Appleton’s No Tomorrow Festival Gathers Metal and Hardcore Greats
Appleton, Wis. is kicking off the summertime music festival season with the sonic equivalent of a punch to the face. No Tomorrow Festival, taking place June 14 and 15 (with a pre-show occurring Fri,Music Feature more
Jun 12, 2014 1:31 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature 1 Comments
Purling Hiss w/ Technicolor Teeth, Dogs in Ecstasy and Platinum Boys @ Cactus Club
Subject to band availability and any number of other chaotic variables, bills for smaller club dates are usually something of a mixed bag, typically including at least one group that’s sort of su,Concert Reviews more
Mar 31, 2014 1:45 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Cory Chisel’s Americana, On His Own Terms
One might have thought Cory Chisel would have been disappointed when it became obvious... more
Oct 3, 2012 3:24 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Tenement’s Appleton- Bred Punk
It’s often hard to like amazingly talented bands. Talent can breed pretentiousness, and pretentiousness can breed assholes. That’s why bands like Appleton-based Tenement are so noteworthy: They put out great... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Kohler Festival of Beer Kicks Off Its Fourth Year
For Grant Pauly, owner of and brewmaster for the new 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. in Sheboygan, Wis., brewing beer... more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian A&E Feature
Technicolor Teeth's Rootless Indie Rock
It's hard to believe that Teenage Pagans, the 12-song debut album from Appleton-based Technicolor Teeth, was made by a collection of musicians a few years out of high school. Teenage Pagans sounds confident and cohesive, as if the players..... more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Yellow Ostrich
Yellow Ostrich singer-guitarist Alex Schaaf, who recorded 2011's The Mistress alone in his Appleton bedroom, is the kind of guy who once relied only on his boyish voice and a drum machine to make one EP (Fade Cave) and drew lyrics exclusive... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Reasons to Be Pretty
Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with Reasons to Be Pretty , the final chapter in contemporary playwright Neil LaBute’s thematic trilogy about society’s obsession with physical appearance. Having debuted in New York in 2008 more
Oct 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee By Bike
Aug 7, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Will the Democrats Take Control of the State Assembly?
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. ,News Features more
Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features
Brewers have a new class A club
The long-rumored move was finally made and the Brewers class A club will now be located in Appleton.The Crew's single-A affiliate had been in West Virginia, but that team recently signed on with the Pittsburgh Pirates.Rumblings had been going on f.. more
Sep 23, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
An Absurdist Mosaic
Perched onan elevated platform, the “mad gothic organist” Jack Forbes Wilson The Mystery of Irma Vep: A Penny Dreadful. ,Theater more
Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater