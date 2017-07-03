Apps
What's on Tap at the App Brewery?
A Smartphone app recently developed through collaboration between Medical College of Wisconsin, Children’s Hospital and the UWM App Brewery Lab will help speed patient diagnoses in medical emergencies. more
Jul 3, 2017 11:16 AM Mary Sussman News Features
Taking Public Transit to the 21st Century
Evan Ricketts put his skillset to use and created the MCTS Tracker, a mobile app available on IOS and Android that tracks MCTS busses in real time. Off the Cuff spoke with Ricketts about his app, its origins and what his future goals are. more
May 4, 2017 1:40 PM Rob Hullum Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Sugr Wants to be Your Guide to Milwaukee
It seems as though there is a new bar, restaurant, concertor happening springing up in Milwaukee every night. With the rapid pace atwhich the Cream City moves it’s nearly impossible to keep up with every development,but a new app created by a .. more
Sep 26, 2016 3:20 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE 1 Comments
Mitchell Park to Hold Pokémon Go Event
In just one week Pokémon Go has become a nationwidephenomenon. The augmented reality game has been downloaded over 15 milliontimes as of Wednesday according to USAToday.Milwaukee County Parks is now getting in on the trend by holding a Pok.. more
Jul 15, 2016 9:32 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
The Entrepreneur Next Door
Despite the very slow economic recovery, Milwaukee’s startups are thriving. A possible explanation is that they are simply flourishing under the radar and using nontraditional means to find investors and like-minded entrepreneurs. more
Feb 13, 2013 2:48 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
10 Apps For Your Appetite
Whether you're looking for a food truck, farmers market, sustainable fish recipe or food education, you're in luck. There is an app for every type of food enthusiast out there. The ones listed here are geared towards information and resources that.. more
Jul 22, 2011 6:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
HMS Pinafore
In 1878 Arthur Sullivan and W.S. Gilbert toured the deck of HMS Victory , taking copious notes regarding the layout of the ship. Such attention to detail would become typical of the team’s working relationship. Their tour inspired the more
Dec 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Secret History of MI6 1909-1949 (Penguin Press), by Keith Jeffery
There never was a James Bond, but Her Majesty’s Secret Service numbered some fascinating agents in its ranks, including the historian Hugh Trevor-Roper and authors Malcolm Muggeridge and Graham Greene. Bond’s creator, Ian Fleming, worked wi... more
Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Lupe Fiasco @ Summerfest
Making his return to the Miller Lite Oasis stage to the sounds of "Genesis," the Food & Liquor ,Concert Reviews more
Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Jacob Schneider Concert Reviews