A Smartphone app recently developed through collaboration between Medical College of Wisconsin, Children’s Hospital and the UWM App Brewery Lab will help speed patient diagnoses in medical emergencies. more

Jul 3, 2017 11:16 AM News Features

Evan Ricketts put his skillset to use and created the MCTS Tracker, a mobile app available on IOS and Android that tracks MCTS busses in real time. Off the Cuff spoke with Ricketts about his app, its origins and what his future goals are. more

May 4, 2017 1:40 PM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

It seems as though there is a new bar, restaurant, concertor happening springing up in Milwaukee every night. With the rapid pace atwhich the Cream City moves it’s nearly impossible to keep up with every development,but a new app created by a .. more

Sep 26, 2016 3:20 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

In just one week Pokémon Go has become a nationwidephenomenon. The augmented reality game has been downloaded over 15 milliontimes as of Wednesday according to USAToday.Milwaukee County Parks is now getting in on the trend by holding a Pok.. more

Jul 15, 2016 9:32 PM Around MKE

Despite the very slow economic recovery, Milwaukee’s startups are thriving. A possible explanation is that they are simply flourishing under the radar and using nontraditional means to find investors and like-minded entrepreneurs. more

Feb 13, 2013 2:48 PM News Features

Whether you're looking for a food truck, farmers market, sustainable fish recipe or food education, you're in luck. There is an app for every type of food enthusiast out there. The ones listed here are geared towards information and resources that.. more

Jul 22, 2011 6:56 PM Health & Wellness

In 1878 Arthur Sullivan and W.S. Gilbert toured the deck of HMS Victory , taking copious notes regarding the layout of the ship. Such attention to detail would become typical of the team’s working relationship. Their tour inspired the more

Dec 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

There never was a James Bond, but Her Majesty’s Secret Service numbered some fascinating agents in its ranks, including the historian Hugh Trevor-Roper and authors Malcolm Muggeridge and Graham Greene. Bond’s creator, Ian Fleming, worked wi... more

Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Making his return to the Miller Lite Oasis stage to the sounds of "Genesis," the Food & Liquor ,Concert Reviews more

Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

