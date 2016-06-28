RSS

Photo by Carissa Dixon

Home to American Players Theatre (APT) is a magical natural outdoor amphitheater on a hill in the middle of the woods that lies two hours from Milwaukee in Spring Green. APT is a repertory theater company of 37 years that pays tribute to Sh... more

Jun 28, 2016 3:57 PM A&E

curtains_alwaysabridesmaid.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Jeremy Green

The writing team of Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten has produced a number of commercial comedies that have been produced all over the country over the years. It’s light comic stuff that appears to be deeply-rooted in Texas. The group.. more

Mar 31, 2015 2:00 PM Theater

onmusic_surgeonsinheat.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's '70s rock and AM radio romanticists Surgeons in Heat haven't released an EP since 2012's Midnight at Bellevue, and they haven't released a full length since, well, ever. That'll change in April, though, when they release a new full-len.. more

Feb 18, 2015 9:00 PM On Music

theater.jpg.jpe

American Players Theatre does best what it loves most—exploring classic drama that offers a breadth and depth of intellect and emotion. This season one of APT’s best productions is Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, which opened Saturday at the S... more

Aug 22, 2013 2:21 AM Theater

theater.jpg.jpe

If a 41-year-old Irish woman, blind since the age of 10 months, can regain her sight, she should be overjoyed. But Molly Sweeney, the title character of author Brian Friel’s play of the same name, is not so sure. What she more

Jun 26, 2013 1:50 PM Theater

As programming choices go, Shakespeare's The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark is either one of the easiest or most difficult to make. On the one hand, Hamlet has instant recognition. Everyone read it in high school more

Jun 19, 2013 4:55 PM Theater

blogimage15837.jpe

When does personal integrity outrank duty? Can one overcome hatred, even when it's the justifiable result of suffering grievous wrongs? Such questions plague the small cast of The Cure at Troy, American Players Theatre's final—and perhaps ... more

Aug 24, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage15365.jpe

Creative license, when mishandled by the uncreative, can generate results both oafish and irritating. Credit director William Brown and a brilliant American Players Theatre cast for bringing Richard Brinsley Sheridan's The Critic to life wi... more

Jul 6, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage15295.jpe

An enormous photo of a smug-looking young man, circa 1930s, looks out at the audience and down on the scene of emotional destruction his past actions have wrought. He is as dominant as the trio of torn souls occupying the stage in Tennessee... more

Jun 29, 2011 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

blogimage15215.jpe

A sexy ghost, an eccentric medium and a supercilious man troubled by two wives, one of who has been dead for seven years, combine for an evening of unusual hilarity at American Players Theatre's production of Blithe Spirit, which opened Sat... more

Jun 22, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage15144.jpe

Spring Green's American Players Theatre is the dramatic house that William Shakespeare built, but only two of the Bard of Avon's works grace this year's eight-play schedule. The first, The Taming of the Shrew, opened with enough fire to war... more

Jun 15, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage11423.jpe

“We all are born mad and some remain so,” says Estragon (Jim DeVita) to Vladimir (James Ridge) in American Players Theatre’s production of Waiting for Godot, Samuel Beckett’s existential masterpiece, which opened in APT’s Tou more

Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage11268.jpe

American Players Theatre’s past attempts to cash in on creative license haven’t always worked as planned, sometimes resulting in forced attempts at new window dressing in hopes of making William Shakespeare more relevant.However, if those a... more

Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

