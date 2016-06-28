Apt
American Players Theatre’s Magical Outdoor Performance Experience
Home to American Players Theatre (APT) is a magical natural outdoor amphitheater on a hill in the middle of the woods that lies two hours from Milwaukee in Spring Green. APT is a repertory theater company of 37 years that pays tribute to Sh... more
Jun 28, 2016 3:57 PM Amanda Sullivan A&E
Wedding Humor with Memories Dinner Theater
The writing team of Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten has produced a number of commercial comedies that have been produced all over the country over the years. It’s light comic stuff that appears to be deeply-rooted in Texas. The group.. more
Mar 31, 2015 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Surgeons in Heat Ready Their Long Overdue Album, "Danger"
Milwaukee's '70s rock and AM radio romanticists Surgeons in Heat haven't released an EP since 2012's Midnight at Bellevue, and they haven't released a full length since, well, ever. That'll change in April, though, when they release a new full-len.. more
Feb 18, 2015 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
APT’s ‘All My Sons’
American Players Theatre does best what it loves most—exploring classic drama that offers a breadth and depth of intellect and emotion. This season one of APT’s best productions is Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, which opened Saturday at the S... more
Aug 22, 2013 2:21 AM Michael Muckian Theater
Regaining her Sight
If a 41-year-old Irish woman, blind since the age of 10 months, can regain her sight, she should be overjoyed. But Molly Sweeney, the title character of author Brian Friel’s play of the same name, is not so sure. What she more
Jun 26, 2013 1:50 PM Michael Muckian Theater
‘Hamlet’ in Spring Green
As programming choices go, Shakespeare's The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark is either one of the easiest or most difficult to make. On the one hand, Hamlet has instant recognition. Everyone read it in high school more
Jun 19, 2013 4:55 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
APT's Formidable 'Cure at Troy'
When does personal integrity outrank duty? Can one overcome hatred, even when it's the justifiable result of suffering grievous wrongs? Such questions plague the small cast of The Cure at Troy, American Players Theatre's final—and perhaps ... more
Aug 24, 2011 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
Vibrant Lunacy in APT's 'The Critic'
Creative license, when mishandled by the uncreative, can generate results both oafish and irritating. Credit director William Brown and a brilliant American Players Theatre cast for bringing Richard Brinsley Sheridan's The Critic to life wi... more
Jul 6, 2011 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
Tennessee Williams' Trio of Torn Souls
An enormous photo of a smug-looking young man, circa 1930s, looks out at the audience and down on the scene of emotional destruction his past actions have wrought. He is as dominant as the trio of torn souls occupying the stage in Tennessee... more
Jun 29, 2011 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater 1 Comments
Brilliant Cast Delivers Laughs in APT's 'Blithe Spirit'
A sexy ghost, an eccentric medium and a supercilious man troubled by two wives, one of who has been dead for seven years, combine for an evening of unusual hilarity at American Players Theatre's production of Blithe Spirit, which opened Sat... more
Jun 22, 2011 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
APT's Fiery 'Taming of the Shrew'
Spring Green's American Players Theatre is the dramatic house that William Shakespeare built, but only two of the Bard of Avon's works grace this year's eight-play schedule. The first, The Taming of the Shrew, opened with enough fire to war... more
Jun 15, 2011 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
APT’s Farcical ‘Waiting for Godot’
“We all are born mad and some remain so,” says Estragon (Jim DeVita) to Vladimir (James Ridge) in American Players Theatre’s production of Waiting for Godot, Samuel Beckett’s existential masterpiece, which opened in APT’s Tou more
Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
Don’t Miss APT’s ‘As You Like It’
American Players Theatre’s past attempts to cash in on creative license haven’t always worked as planned, sometimes resulting in forced attempts at new window dressing in hopes of making William Shakespeare more relevant.However, if those a... more
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater