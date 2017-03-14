RSS

Ar Wesley

twimchuckprophetbycharliehomo.jpg.jpe

St. Patrick’s Day weekend brings with it some of the most anticipated rap, metal and indie-rock shows of the spring. more

Mar 14, 2017 1:56 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite recent singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends for our periodic Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-U.. more

Feb 21, 2017 8:27 PM On Music

tribe use.jpg.jpe

Photos courtesy Ben Wick

Klassik and his assembled cast demonstrated why A Tribe Called Quest’s music remains as vital as ever Friday night. more

Jan 23, 2017 9:43 AM Concert Reviews

twim_snoop.jpg.jpe

A series of shows timed for the holidays make it a great week for Milwaukee music. Also Snoop Dogg is coming. more

Dec 20, 2016 2:20 PM This Week in Milwaukee

wesley.jpg.jpe

As we’ve written many times before, the bench inMilwaukee’s hip-hop scene now runs so deep that a good deal of talent isgetting overlooked, including rappers who just a few years ago would have beenthe center of attention. One rapper who didn.. more

Jan 11, 2016 7:00 PM On Music

twim_deltaroutine_(byrickyhartle).jpg.jpe

Doctor Who fans hit the dancefloor, while Jim Gaffigan returns for his usual run of pre-New Year’s Eve show. more

Dec 22, 2015 7:39 PM This Week in Milwaukee

musicgateway_1_mikeregal_maggievaughn.jpg.jpe

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

Since dominating the Miltown Beat Down last year, Mike Regal has emerged as one of the city’s most prominent rap producers. more

Oct 6, 2015 8:04 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

One of the most frequently asked questions at the Tool Shed concerns sex toys made of glass. This question usually comes up as people walk past the case where our glass toys are displayed and say something like, "Oooh... glass. Those are so... more

Jan 7, 2011 12:00 AM Sexpress 1 Comments

blogimage12394.jpe

One of many hard-rock super groups spawned in the ’70s, Bad Company joined singer Paul Rodgers and drummer Simon Kirke of the band Free with Mott the Hoople guitarist Mick Ralphs and King Crimson bassist Boz Burrell, and the group enjoyed more

Oct 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES