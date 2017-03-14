Ar Wesley
This Week in Milwaukee: March 17-23, 2017
St. Patrick’s Day weekend brings with it some of the most anticipated rap, metal and indie-rock shows of the spring. more
Mar 14, 2017 1:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: WebsterX, Mic Kellogg, Simen Sez, AWillThaGreat, IshDARR
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite recent singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends for our periodic Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-U.. more
Feb 21, 2017 8:27 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Tribe Uncovered @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Klassik and his assembled cast demonstrated why A Tribe Called Quest’s music remains as vital as ever Friday night. more
Jan 23, 2017 9:43 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 22-28
A series of shows timed for the holidays make it a great week for Milwaukee music. Also Snoop Dogg is coming. more
Dec 20, 2016 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: AR Wesley, P. Khalid, J.J. Jabber, Shaun Flow
As we’ve written many times before, the bench inMilwaukee’s hip-hop scene now runs so deep that a good deal of talent isgetting overlooked, including rappers who just a few years ago would have beenthe center of attention. One rapper who didn.. more
Jan 11, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 24-30
Doctor Who fans hit the dancefloor, while Jim Gaffigan returns for his usual run of pre-New Year’s Eve show. more
Dec 22, 2015 7:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Mike Regal Keeps the Beats Flowing
Since dominating the Miltown Beat Down last year, Mike Regal has emerged as one of the city’s most prominent rap producers. more
Oct 6, 2015 8:04 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 1 Comments
Choosing and Using Glass Toys
One of the most frequently asked questions at the Tool Shed concerns sex toys made of glass. This question usually comes up as people walk past the case where our glass toys are displayed and say something like, "Oooh... glass. Those are so... more
Jan 7, 2011 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 1 Comments
Bad Company
One of many hard-rock super groups spawned in the ’70s, Bad Company joined singer Paul Rodgers and drummer Simon Kirke of the band Free with Mott the Hoople guitarist Mick Ralphs and King Crimson bassist Boz Burrell, and the group enjoyed more
Oct 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee