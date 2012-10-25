RSS

Araabmuzik

1703479-sleigh-bells-noise-pop-2012-617-409.jpg.jpe

The quickest way for an indie-rock band to earn the guillotine is appearing manufactured. Authenticity plays an important role on whether people buy what you're selling. One can argue whether Lana Del Rey's downfall... more

Oct 25, 2012 12:37 PM Concert Reviews

blogimage8540.jpe

Sleigh Bells will play the Turner Hall Ballroom on Wednesday, Oct. 24, the venue announced this morning. It\'ll be the Brooklyn noise-pop duo\'s first concert in Milwaukee since their <a href=\"/article-12756-sleigh-bells-a-mad-planet.html\">inaug.. more

Aug 16, 2012 3:53 PM On Music

blogimage8540.jpe

Great Lake Swimmers, a Toronto group that on their latest album, Lost Channels, colors pretty, indie-folk tunes with washes of R.E.M. and Low, headlines a night of music, fashion and art as part of 88Nine Radio Milwaukee’s second annual Hal... more

Oct 31, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

