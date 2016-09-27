Arab Spring
The New Arab Wars: Uprising and Anarchy in the Middle East (PublicAffairs), by Marc Lynch
In The New Arab Wars: Uprising and Anarchy in the Middle East, George Washington University political science professor Marc Lynch focuses on the Arab Spring, which quickly turned into a long hot summer of increased repression and violence.... more
Sep 27, 2016 2:13 PM David Luhrssen Books
Khat Thaleth (Stronghold Sound)
Rap has long gone international, and the idea of using the shuffling beats and staccato cadences to communicate political ideas and frustrations took hold in the Middle East. Arab-language rap was a factor in the Arab Spring, and more
May 15, 2013 1:20 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Egyptian Blogger and Activist Wael Abbas to Speak at UWM Tonight
This week will be a fateful one for Egypt. Its firstpost-revolution president, Mohamed Morsi, just granted himself sweeping powers.Many in the judiciary have pushed back. Protesters are back in Tahrir Square.And now Morsi is rushing through a v.. more
Nov 29, 2012 8:24 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Harvey Taylor
So wildly varied is the recording output of Milwaukee poet, singer, trumpeter and activist Harvey Taylor that one never knows where he will go from one album to the next. Inspired by last year's Middle Eastern uprisings, Taylor and various ... more
Apr 24, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
The Arab Uprising: The Unfinished Revolutions of the New Middle East (PublicAffairs), by Marc Lynch
History seldom repeats itself but often offers a guide to what might happen next. Given the media's general incomprehension over the “Arab Spring,” the analysis by Marc Lynch, director of George Washington University's Institute for more
Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
TONIGHT: From Milwaukee To Cairo
Check out a panel at Cream City Collectives tonight. “From Milwaukee to Cairo: A Talkback on the Uprisings in the Middle East” features a panel of four Milwaukeeans and one Egyptian, all of whom were in the Mideast during this spring's histori.. more
Aug 17, 2011 6:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
