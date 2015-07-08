Arab World Fest
I.P.A. Presents a Promising Hybrid
A group referring to itself as “Improvised.Professional.Arts” (I.P.A.) is going to be staging a promising experiment tonight. Cool Story Bro is a program that is described as a “hybrid between improvisation, scripted theater, mu.. more
Jul 8, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Bus Strike Begins, and Apple Music First Impressions
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we share our reactions to the Milwaukee County Transit System workers' three-day strike (technically a "work stoppage"), which will run.. more
Jul 2, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream A New Track From Light Music's Long-Awaited Debut Album
It's been nearly a year since the Milwaukee electro-pop band released their single "Don't Go Quietly," a shimmery summer pop song that whet appetites for the band's debut album, Ocean's Daughter . Now that album finally has a release date: It'll a.. more
Jun 30, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
I hear that living with an artist can be trying...but I don't really see it. It's not like we take up space...Or infringe on the living areas...It's not like there's splatter on the electrical outlets and walls... It's not like the cats sit in ope.. more
Jun 24, 2015 3:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Ken Kesey's Magic Trip
<p> According to the smug opening narration, Ken Kesey \"lit the fuse for the explosion of the \'60s,\"—never mind the Beatles, Dylan or Martin Luther King, Jr. But once past the intro and into the heart of <em>Magic Trip</em>, you\'ll find.. more
Mar 29, 2012 11:50 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Junie B. and First Stage Christmas
“…this play ultimately explores what it means to give, when all you really want to do is take.” That’s Jeff Frank. He’s talking about a show he’s directing with First Stage. It’s a children’s play for ages 3 and up. We are entering a season whic.. more
Nov 15, 2011 12:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Brewers re-hire full coaching staff
In a somewhat surprising move, the Brewers announced yesterday that they have asked their entire coaching staff to return for the 2012 season.That staff consists of hitting coach Dale Sveum, third-base coach Ed Sedar, bullpen coach Stan Kyles, b.. more
Nov 9, 2011 4:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Celebration Over Insight
The Packers had just finished a game that put them at 7-0 on the seasona game that secured them on the top of the league for at least a couple more weeks. It was a Sunday nightlast night and the Quadracci Powerhouse Theatre was filled with Packe.. more
Oct 24, 2011 4:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Arab World Fest
The annual Arab World Fest fills Milwaukee’s lakefront with regional cuisine, music, dance performances, and authentic crafts of twenty-two Arab countries. Perhaps more than any of the other city’s ethnic festivals, Arab World Fest aims more
Aug 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Arab World Fest
The annual Arab World Fest fills Milwaukee’s lakefront with regional cuisine, music, dance performances, and authentic crafts of twenty-two Arab countries. Perhaps more than any of the other city’s ethnic festivals, Arab World Fest aims more
Aug 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Arab World Fest
The annual Arab World Fest fills Milwaukee’s lakefront with regional cuisine, music, dance performances, and authentic crafts of twenty-two Arab countries. Perhaps more than any of the other city’s ethnic festivals, Arab World Fest aims more
Aug 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A World to Experience
With the loosening of immigration laws in the 1960s, the promise of America became available to more people than ever. The years that followed changed the face—and flavor—of the country, even in cities such as Milwaukee. Many of those new i... more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Around MKE
Arab World Fest
Camel rides, belly dancers, Middle Eastern cooking demonstrations and Arabic karaoke are among the highlights this weekend’s Arab World Fest at the Summerfest Grounds. Cultural activities abound: Gorge on shish kebab, hummus and baba ghanou... more
Aug 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Arab World Fest
Camel rides, belly dancers, Middle Eastern cooking demonstrations and Arabic karaoke are among the highlights this weekend’s Arab World Fest at the Summerfest Grounds. Cultural activities abound: Gorge on shish kebab, hummus and baba ghanou... more
Aug 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Arab World Fest
Camel rides, belly dancers, Middle Eastern cooking demonstrations and Arabic karaoke are among the highlights this weekend’s Arab World Fest at the Summerfest Grounds. Cultural activities abound: Gorge on shish kebab, hummus and baba ghanou... more
Aug 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Magical Storytelling at Arab World Fest
Also called The Arabian Nights, the book is a compilation of fables and folk tales from an One Thousand and One Nights ,Books more
Aug 3, 2009 12:00 AM Julie Wichman Books
Cargo of Doom
A Russian film set in a time of living memory, Cargo 200 takes place in 1984, when the entire USSR resembled the shabby squalor of the worst districts of Detroit. Director Alexy Balabanov titled his film from the Soviet code name for the coffins .. more
Apr 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Arab World Fest
Also wrapping up its run today is Arab World Fest, a non-politicized, non-religious cultur Rolling Stone ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Arab World Fest
The Summerfest grounds host this weekend the annual Arab World Fest, a non-politicized, no Rotation ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Arab World Fest
The Summerfest grounds host this weekend the annual Arab World Fest, a non-politicized, no Motown: A Journey Through Hitsville USA ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee