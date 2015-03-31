Aramis Ramirez
Brewers 2015: A Finishing Touch?
The Brewers open the 2015 season Monday with some extra-special redeeming to do—after choosing to keep the starting lineup almost unchanged. Will they have the endurance to reach the post-season this time? The Fairly Detached Observers are ... more
Mar 31, 2015 Frank Clines
Goal 1: Less Bull From the Pen
Talk about the glass being half-empty or half-full; this season the Brewers' glass almost drained completely, then came close to overflowing. In the first two months, a spate of key injuries helped drop them under .500... more
Oct 10, 2012 Frank Clines
No Reason to Suspend 2012 Hopes
Even during a winter that's been far from bitter, the words sound so sweet: “Pitchers and catchers report...” When the Brewers start gathering in Arizona this weekend, they'll have plenty of reasons to be confident: the experience.. more
Feb 14, 2012 Frank Clines