The Brewers acquired relief pitcher Jose Veras from the Pirates this offseason in exchange for Casey McGehee.Unfortunately for the Brewers, Veras was immediately arbitration eligible.Veras submitted $2.37million, the Brewers put his value at $2 .. more

Feb 15, 2012 9:02 PM More Sports

Doug Melvin scored a bit of a coup today when it was announced that the Brewers avoided an arbitration hearing with Francisco Rodriguez - K-Rod.He was an odd case because he wasn't in his arbitration-eligible in terms of his years of service - he.. more

Jan 18, 2012 3:47 AM More Sports

Three of the Brewers eight arbitration eligible players have recently signed one-year contracts.George Kottaras signed in mid-December. The terms of the contract have not become available. He will likely be the back-up catcher behind Jonathan Luc.. more

Jan 13, 2012 12:10 AM More Sports

Jason Powell, from the local sketch-comedy group The Show, has written a new piece that can only be described as a romantic sci-fi musical comedy: Invader? I Hardly Know Her!, which runs through Sept. 26 at the Alchemist Theatre in Bay View... more

Sep 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

But they make a hell of a reference point, so much so that The Killers offered the Furs a Talk, Talk, Talk ,Music Feature more

Sep 2, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature

Conceptualism and Minimalism dominated the art world in the 1960s and '70s. In the '80s, however, artists returned to the figure, working expressively and expansively on mammoth canvasses. The Milwaukee Art Museum's Figurative Prints: 1980s... more

Sep 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

