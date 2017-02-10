RSS

Arcade Theatre

Photo by Terry Clark Bauman

There's a simple synth score playing before Voices Found Repertory's staging of Shakespeare's Richard III . Clean, primal tones evoke a feeling of intensity in a cozy space. It's a fitting intro for an intimate, little staging of high drama that.. more

Feb 10, 2017 3:02 PM Theater

Dear Ruthie answers a letter from a reader asking for advice on unrequited love and plugs exciting events including UW-Milwaukee’s Winterdances: Set to Reset (Feb. 5-8), the Shepherd Express’ Woman Up! Festival (Feb. 7) and National Black H... more

Feb 3, 2015 9:13 PM Hear Me Out

Alittle over a decade ago, a gentleman by the name of George Reinblatt soughtout approval from Hollywood film director Sam Raimi and B action movie iconBruce Campbell. What was he looking to get approved? A stage musical adaptationof the Evil .. more

Sep 19, 2014 9:29 AM Theater

In Tandem Theatre brings to the stage 1959 Pink Thunderbird, a unique piece comprised of James McLure’s two one-act companion pieces, Laundry and Bourbon and Lone Star. Set in a small Texas town during the late ’70s, we are first introduced... more

Apr 18, 2014 1:22 AM Theater

Carlos Murillo’s Dark Play or Stories for Boys is the type of story about social networking that has been circulating since the dawn of the Internet. An adolescent more

Nov 6, 2013 2:37 AM Theater

This November, Pink Banana Theatre stages a production of a contemporary exploration into the nature of identity. In an increasingly complex world of social networking, personality and desire have become very liquid. Carlos Murrillo’s Dark ... more

Oct 30, 2013 2:19 AM Theater

On your way into the theater, you sign in, receive a patient ID number and have your hand stamped by a charming man with a British accent. The man’s name is Lamb (played by Harry Loeffler-Bell). Lamb is an more

Nov 6, 2012 2:02 PM Theater

The enduring legacy of John Cage may well be less in the music he wrote than in the artists he inspired. One of the collaborators in the final years of his life, Margaret Leng Tan, is at the center of Saturday’s concert by Milwaukee’s world... more

Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM A&E Feature

A local novelist has released the final book in a trilogy that follows generations of Italian villagers from World War II to 1966. Milwaukeean Paul Salsini is the author of Dino’s Story: A Novel of 1960s Tuscany, the more

Apr 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

