Arcade Theatre
21st Century Richard III Underground Downtown
There's a simple synth score playing before Voices Found Repertory's staging of Shakespeare's Richard III . Clean, primal tones evoke a feeling of intensity in a cozy space. It's a fitting intro for an intimate, little staging of high drama that.. more
Feb 10, 2017 3:02 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Crush Your Comfort Zone
Dear Ruthie answers a letter from a reader asking for advice on unrequited love and plugs exciting events including UW-Milwaukee’s Winterdances: Set to Reset (Feb. 5-8), the Shepherd Express’ Woman Up! Festival (Feb. 7) and National Black H... more
Feb 3, 2015 9:13 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Evil Dead: The Musical Milwaukee at The Arcade Theatre
Alittle over a decade ago, a gentleman by the name of George Reinblatt soughtout approval from Hollywood film director Sam Raimi and B action movie iconBruce Campbell. What was he looking to get approved? A stage musical adaptationof the Evil .. more
Sep 19, 2014 9:29 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Glimpse into Rural Texas Life after the Vietnam War
In Tandem Theatre brings to the stage 1959 Pink Thunderbird, a unique piece comprised of James McLure’s two one-act companion pieces, Laundry and Bourbon and Lone Star. Set in a small Texas town during the late ’70s, we are first introduced... more
Apr 18, 2014 1:22 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Pink Banana’s Internet Drama
Carlos Murillo’s Dark Play or Stories for Boys is the type of story about social networking that has been circulating since the dawn of the Internet. An adolescent more
Nov 6, 2013 2:37 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Pink Banana’s ‘Dark Play’
This November, Pink Banana Theatre stages a production of a contemporary exploration into the nature of identity. In an increasingly complex world of social networking, personality and desire have become very liquid. Carlos Murrillo’s Dark ... more
Oct 30, 2013 2:19 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Pink Banana Harvests Dark Comedy in ‘Hothouse’
On your way into the theater, you sign in, receive a patient ID number and have your hand stamped by a charming man with a British accent. The man’s name is Lamb (played by Harry Loeffler-Bell). Lamb is an more
Nov 6, 2012 2:02 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Margaret Leng Tan: Pianist in Toyland
The enduring legacy of John Cage may well be less in the music he wrote than in the artists he inspired. One of the collaborators in the final years of his life, Margaret Leng Tan, is at the center of Saturday’s concert by Milwaukee’s world... more
Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Paul Salsini
A local novelist has released the final book in a trilogy that follows generations of Italian villagers from World War II to 1966. Milwaukeean Paul Salsini is the author of Dino’s Story: A Novel of 1960s Tuscany, the more
Apr 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee