Archaeology
Christmas Ding with Skylight
The Skylight Music Theatre has been rolling through its production of The Wizard of Oz . It’s difficult to imagine a more familiar story than the old standard modern fairy tale that Skylight is bringing to its main stage. It’s nice to know they’re.. more
Nov 28, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Holidazzle Tree Lighting at Bayshore Town Center
Glendale’s BayshoreTown Center (5800 N. Bayshore Dr.) will kick off the holiday season with itsannual Holidazzletree lighting ceremony Saturday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. Witness the fantastic40-foot live Balsam tree illuminate the night and then enjo.. more
Nov 21, 2014 9:02 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
How Clinton Balanced the Budget
As America approaches the deadline for increasing the statutory national debt—or risking a more
Feb 15, 2011 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 5 Comments
Idiots and Angels
Cult animator Bill Plympton earned some of the best reviews of his long career for his sixth and most recent full-length feature, Idiots and Angels . Sketched from hand-drawn images, the film tells the story of an abusive, ornery more
Feb 15, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
On Sage Francis’ new album Li(f)e, the former slam poet’s fire-andbrimstone raps are virtually unchanged from past records, but the music couldn’t be much different. Francis eschewed his usual hip-hop beats for the record, and instead so more
May 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Sage Francis and Free Moral Agents w/ B. Dolan
On Sage Francis’ new album Li(f)e , the former slam poet’s fire-and-brimstone raps are virtually unchanged from past records, but the music couldn’t be much different. Francis eschewed his usual hip-hop beats for the record, and more
May 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee