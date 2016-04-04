Architecture
The Speakeasy that Got in the Way: The Strange History Behind One of Milwaukee’s Most Recognizable Buildings
Most Milwaukeeans know that a gold flame at the historicWisconsin Gas Building at 626 East Wisconsin Avenue indicates cold weather tocome. But the story of the delayed groundbreaking of the building – and thestrange court order that caused i..
Apr 4, 2016 Matthew J. Prigge
Behind the Scenes as MAM Gets Set for the Grand Re-Opening
There's something odd about walking through a museum that's not quite ready to open.The lights are a little dim.There are cardboard boxes, packing materials, and ladders strewn about.Hammers and forklifts clang and rumble in ..
Nov 17, 2015 Shepherd Express Staff
This Week on The Disclaimer: Architecture Critics to the Rescue, And Local News Lets You Decide
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're celebrating a rare victory for critics. After the Milwaukee Art Museum revealed the design for its proposed addition last month, critics including Ur..
May 22, 2014 Evan Rytlewski
Doors Open Milwaukee Offers a Peak Inside the City's Treasures
Consider it an early Christmas for Milwaukee history buffs, sightseers, architecture geeks and plain-old voyeurs: Doors Open Milwaukee returns this weekend for another two-day look into the city's closed-off crevices. Introduced in 2011, the ev..
Sep 17, 2013 Shepherd Express Staff
Design After Modernism: Furniture and Interiors 1970-2010 (W.W. Norton), by Judith Gura
After modern, what's next? That question began to trouble architects, philosophers and artists well before the 20th century slipped into the new millennium. As Judith Gura stresses in Design After Modernism, 21st-century designers embrace t...
Apr 9, 2012 David Luhrssen
Milwaukee's Historic Buildings on Display
One of Downtown Milwaukee's great charms is its dense stock of historic buildings, many of them more than...
Sep 14, 2011 Evan Rytlewski
Coltrane on Coltrane: The John Coltrane Interviews (Chicago Review Press), ed. by Chris DeVito
Apparently, John Coltrane preferred playing music over talking music. But when he agreed to be interviewed, he was usually (though not inevitably) profound on matters musical and spiritual. Coltrane on Coltrane collects interviews with the ...
Oct 20, 2010 David Luhrssen
Louis C.K.
Comedian Louis Szekely (better known as Louis C.K.) first rose to prominence as a writer, penning bits for "The Late Show With David Letterman" and "The Dana Carvey Show," then winning Emmys for his work on "The Chris Rock Sh
Sep 18, 2010 Shepherd Express Staff
Little Richard Deserves Better
After reading David Kirby's Little Richard: The Birth of Rock 'n' Roll (Continuum), it's clear that Little Richard is in need of a quality biography. The only other book, Charles White's The Life and Times of Little Richard,
Mar 29, 2010 Martin Jack Rosenblum
How Reviews Don't Do Justice to Local Native's Gorilla Manor
I don't usually concede this, but sometimes it's better not to read the reviews. There are times when album reviews give a framework with which to appreciate an album, offering context that aids in the enjoyment of music, but sometimes they do jus..
Feb 17, 2010 Shepherd Express Staff
Charles Allis Presents Wisconsin Master Artist Emily Parker Groom
The exhibit, mountedon the second floor, displays Groom's small-scale paintings and White Peonies in BlueVase
Jan 19, 2010 Peggy Sue Dunigan
Eat the Mystery
One of the most flamboyant of all the recent Milwaukee bands warped by too many Tom Waits records, Eat the Mystery has a soft spot for warbled vocals, carnival accordions and bawdy lyrics, but with their ca
Dec 20, 2008 Shepherd Express Staff
Christina Aguilera Can Play Dress-Up, Too
Since I gave a nod to Britney Spears earlier this week, equal-time regulations require me to also point out that Christina Aguilera, the less notorious but more reliable and better-voiced of the two pop stars, also has a fun, quick-charting music ..
Oct 28, 2008 Shepherd Express Staff
Lagerfeld Confidential
Karl Lagerfeld has presided over the House of Chanel since the 1980s and is a shaper at the high end of fashion. Documentary filmmaker Rodolphe Marconi steps gingerly into the designer's elegantly messy, book-filled Paris apartment at the onset ..
Aug 29, 2008 Shepherd Express Staff
Brady Street Festival (7/26)
The Brady Street Festival (featuring Cheesefest) is just around the corner! Saturday, July just
Jul 26, 2008 Jeff Matthias
Get Your Motor Running
In2006 Harley-Davidson delivered the kind of strapping spectacle onlyMilwaukee's motor company could muster: It broke ground on the site ofits new museum using a sportster motor bike mounted by a track-racingchampion. That knack for flair culmina...
Jul 2, 2008 Aisha Motlani
Brewers vs. Orioles
Satiate your craving for cracker jack at the Milwaukee Brewer's 1:05 p.m. game today against the Baltimore Orioles at Miller Park.
Jun 22, 2008 Shepherd Express Staff
Designing Milwaukee
,Cover Story more
May 28, 2008 Aisha Motlani
Milwaukee Ghosts (Schiffer Books)
From North Avenue to the South Side, from Shorewood to Brookfield, the MilwaukeeGhosts
May 20, 2008 Tom Hammer
Laura Veirs
Laura Veirs writes tender songs that sway and complement her delicate voice. Often referr The Crane Wife
May 14, 2008 Shepherd Express Staff