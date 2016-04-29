RSS

An overview of Milwaukee restaurants and bars opened in the last year. more

Apr 29, 2016 11:22 AM City Guide

Milwaukee’s Silver City Neighborhood is in the midst of a growth period thanks to the opening of new restaurants along National Avenue, the opening of Three Bridges park and a diverse community. more

Apr 29, 2016 11:19 AM City Guide

Noteworthy Milwaukee establishments founded in Milwaukee prior to 1980. more

Apr 29, 2016 11:16 AM City Guide

An overview of Milwaukee’s cultural landmarks. more

Apr 29, 2016 11:11 AM City Guide

The Shepherd Express’ Best of Milwaukee, the area’s premier contest of its kind, celebrates 25 years. more

Sep 8, 2015 6:17 PM Around MKE

The Shepherd Express 2015 City Guide’s “Hidden Treasures” explores the Milwaukee area’s little-known retail establishments, restaurants and points of interest. more

Apr 1, 2015 5:00 PM City Guide

Over the past several years there have been a lot of changes in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood. New restaurants and businesses are replacing many of the vacant, rundown buildings. The Walker’s Point Association and residents are wo... more

Apr 1, 2015 5:00 PM City Guide 1 Comments

Whether you’re in the mood for burgers or sushi, you can find what you’re hungry for in the Shepherd Express’ City Guide Dining Guide. Compiled by some of Milwaukee’s top food critics, the Dining Guide is a guided tour of Milwaukee area res... more

Apr 1, 2015 3:00 PM City Guide 1 Comments

Our readers have spoken—but not for the last time! Over the last several weeks, thousands of readers nominated their favorite people and places in Milwaukee’s original “best-of” contest. We have tallied the top vote getters in each categ... more

Sep 11, 2014 3:20 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

As many of you know, pedestrian safety is an issue that is very near and dear to my heart. Tragically, pedestrian fatality rates have risen 7.5 percent since 2009. Since the turn of the century, more than 4,000 pedestrian more

Aug 8, 2014 12:53 PM Around MKE

Please fill out all applicable sections of the form. Once completed, under the file menu, select save as- PDF and save it somewhere on your computer. Once this is complete, compose an email, attach the saved document and send to more

Jun 30, 2014 5:00 PM Around MKE

This year marks the Shepherd Express’ 24th annual Best of Milwaukee, the longest-running readers’ choice poll in the city. Each year, we ask readers to vote for their favorite Milwaukee-area businesses, events and personalities. We then tal... more

Aug 29, 2013 12:00 AM Around MKE

The Mitchell Park Conservatory—also known as “The Domes”—was built at Mitchell Park on Milwaukee’s west side. Mitchell Park was the earliest formally named parks in the city, and the land was purchased in 1889. The first more

Dec 9, 2012 2:46 PM Around MKE

E-retailers and big box stores are loaded for the holidays. Most of us will fight through crowds at the mall or click our way through practical, but impersonal, online sellers. The personal touch seems to diminish as credit card stress rise... more

Dec 5, 2012 12:34 PM Around MKE

Built over many generations by visionaries, dreamers and leaders—the great city of Milwaukee was created by those who came before us. Many of these Milwaukeeans names have been memorialized in streets or in buildings more

Dec 1, 2012 6:38 PM Around MKE

Bay View, Riverwest, the East Side—these Milwaukee neighborhoods also have another thing in common besides geographical location—they all have Lakefront Brewery beers named after them. In addition to Bay View Brown more

Nov 16, 2012 1:22 PM Around MKE

If “Metalocalypse” co-creator Brendon Small could disabuse one notion about his Cartoon Network program, it’s that he’s lampooning metal. Sure, there are nudges and inside jokes, but the entire show is built upon more

Nov 14, 2012 4:21 PM Around MKE

The North Point Lighthouse’s single, bright light—a beacon in the night—guided many ships safely to the shores of Lake Michigan. Though it is now a historic marker on Milwaukee’s East Side, this lighthouse once provided more

Nov 8, 2012 1:45 PM Around MKE

Nineteenth-century American and French paintings, Renaissance bronzes, Chinese and Japanese porcelains and antique period furniture—these and many more pieces are included in the Charles Allis Art Museum’s permanent more

Nov 1, 2012 2:16 PM Around MKE

Walk, run or bike—see the Menomonee River, plants, animals and native flowers on the Hank Aaron State Trail. Follow the trail as it winds along the Menomonee River and see many Milwaukee landmarks. This trail provides... more

Oct 25, 2012 2:37 PM Around MKE

