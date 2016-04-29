Archive
City Guide 2016: The New
An overview of Milwaukee restaurants and bars opened in the last year. more
Apr 29, 2016 11:22 AM Shepherd Express Staff City Guide
Silver City: Ready for a Boom
Milwaukee’s Silver City Neighborhood is in the midst of a growth period thanks to the opening of new restaurants along National Avenue, the opening of Three Bridges park and a diverse community. more
Apr 29, 2016 11:19 AM Matthew J. Prigge City Guide
City Guide 2016: The Old
Noteworthy Milwaukee establishments founded in Milwaukee prior to 1980. more
Apr 29, 2016 11:16 AM Shepherd Express Staff City Guide
City Guide: Cultural Landmarks
An overview of Milwaukee’s cultural landmarks. more
Apr 29, 2016 11:11 AM Shepherd Express Staff City Guide
The Original Best of Milwaukee: A 25-year journey through Milwaukee’s finest
The Shepherd Express’ Best of Milwaukee, the area’s premier contest of its kind, celebrates 25 years. more
Sep 8, 2015 6:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Hidden Gems
The Shepherd Express 2015 City Guide’s “Hidden Treasures” explores the Milwaukee area’s little-known retail establishments, restaurants and points of interest. more
Apr 1, 2015 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff City Guide
Walker’s Point
Over the past several years there have been a lot of changes in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood. New restaurants and businesses are replacing many of the vacant, rundown buildings. The Walker’s Point Association and residents are wo... more
Apr 1, 2015 5:00 PM Susan Harpt Grimes City Guide 1 Comments
Dining Guide
Whether you’re in the mood for burgers or sushi, you can find what you’re hungry for in the Shepherd Express’ City Guide Dining Guide. Compiled by some of Milwaukee’s top food critics, the Dining Guide is a guided tour of Milwaukee area res... more
Apr 1, 2015 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff City Guide 1 Comments
Vote now in the 2014 Best of Milwaukee!
Our readers have spoken—but not for the last time! Over the last several weeks, thousands of readers nominated their favorite people and places in Milwaukee’s original “best-of” contest. We have tallied the top vote getters in each categ... more
Sep 11, 2014 3:20 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 1 Comments
A Letter to Shepherd Express Readers by Attorney Michael Hupy
As many of you know, pedestrian safety is an issue that is very near and dear to my heart. Tragically, pedestrian fatality rates have risen 7.5 percent since 2009. Since the turn of the century, more than 4,000 pedestrian more
Aug 8, 2014 12:53 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Shepherd Express Classifieds
Please fill out all applicable sections of the form. Once completed, under the file menu, select save as- PDF and save it somewhere on your computer. Once this is complete, compose an email, attach the saved document and send to more
Jun 30, 2014 5:00 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Voting is live for the 2013 Best Of Milwaukee Awards!!
This year marks the Shepherd Express’ 24th annual Best of Milwaukee, the longest-running readers’ choice poll in the city. Each year, we ask readers to vote for their favorite Milwaukee-area businesses, events and personalities. We then tal... more
Aug 29, 2013 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Beauty and Nature Indoors: The Mitchell Park Domes
The Mitchell Park Conservatory—also known as “The Domes”—was built at Mitchell Park on Milwaukee’s west side. Mitchell Park was the earliest formally named parks in the city, and the land was purchased in 1889. The first more
Dec 9, 2012 2:46 PM Erin TerBeek Around MKE
Unique Gifts for the Holidays
E-retailers and big box stores are loaded for the holidays. Most of us will fight through crowds at the mall or click our way through practical, but impersonal, online sellers. The personal touch seems to diminish as credit card stress rise... more
Dec 5, 2012 12:34 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Around MKE
Famous Milwaukeeans: Mathilde Anneke
Built over many generations by visionaries, dreamers and leaders—the great city of Milwaukee was created by those who came before us. Many of these Milwaukeeans names have been memorialized in streets or in buildings more
Dec 1, 2012 6:38 PM Erin TerBeek Around MKE
A New Milwaukee Tradition: Lakefront Brewery
Bay View, Riverwest, the East Side—these Milwaukee neighborhoods also have another thing in common besides geographical location—they all have Lakefront Brewery beers named after them. In addition to Bay View Brown more
Nov 16, 2012 1:22 PM Erin TerBeek Around MKE
Metalocalypse Now
If “Metalocalypse” co-creator Brendon Small could disabuse one notion about his Cartoon Network program, it’s that he’s lampooning metal. Sure, there are nudges and inside jokes, but the entire show is built upon more
Nov 14, 2012 4:21 PM Chris Parker Around MKE
A Light Emerges from the Dark: The North Point Lighthouse
The North Point Lighthouse’s single, bright light—a beacon in the night—guided many ships safely to the shores of Lake Michigan. Though it is now a historic marker on Milwaukee’s East Side, this lighthouse once provided more
Nov 8, 2012 1:45 PM Erin TerBeek Around MKE
An Artful, Historic Home: The Charles Allis Art Museum
Nineteenth-century American and French paintings, Renaissance bronzes, Chinese and Japanese porcelains and antique period furniture—these and many more pieces are included in the Charles Allis Art Museum’s permanent more
Nov 1, 2012 2:16 PM Erin TerBeek Around MKE
Baseball, Business and Nature: The Hank Aaron State Trail
Walk, run or bike—see the Menomonee River, plants, animals and native flowers on the Hank Aaron State Trail. Follow the trail as it winds along the Menomonee River and see many Milwaukee landmarks. This trail provides... more
Oct 25, 2012 2:37 PM Erin TerBeek Around MKE