Ardent
Where They Eat: Brian Frakes, Executive Chef, Pfister Hotel
We hear from Brian Frakes about his favorite dining spots in town. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Dining Out
Ardent Serves a One-of-a-Kind Dining Experience
Ardent is one of the finest dining experiences Milwaukee has to offer; something every Milwaukeean should put on their bucket list. more
Jul 3, 2017 12:25 AM Franklin K.R. Cline Dining Out 1 Comments
Chefs Branch Out with Restaurants Within Their Restaurants
A new trend is taking hold in restaurants around Milwaukee that gives chefs the flexibility to explore cuisine apart from their everyday menus: restaurants within restaurants. more
Jan 17, 2017 3:13 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
It’s So Cool to Eat Noodles
Red Light Ramen is the high quality comfort food sister restaurant to chef Justin Carlisle's award-winning Ardent. more
Sep 1, 2016 10:32 AM Todd Lazarski Dining Out 1 Comments
Red Light Ramen to Debut Mobile Kitchen
The ever-popular, late-night foodie favorite, Red LightRamen, just got a little more accessible. Ardent owner and executive chefJustin Carlisle recently announced an expansion into a weekly mobile ramenkitchen beginning Saturday, June 18. .. more
Jun 13, 2016 5:42 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Top Milwaukee Chefs to Host Benefit Dinner for Homeless Veterans
Eleven ofMilwaukee’s top chefs will host a benefit dinner Monday, May 23 for the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative.The chefs will create original gourmet dishes inspired by the menu of the popularsouthern chain Waffle House.Partic.. more
Apr 20, 2016 7:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Hawthorne Coffee’s Education in Java
Hawthorne Coffee Roasters offers java expertise; a quirky, comfortable ambiance; and superb light and dark roasts. more
Feb 2, 2016 2:56 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Eat/Drink
Beer Lab at the Iron Horse
Smyth in the IronHorse Hotel is hosting the first of a series of chef and brewery collaborationdinners on Monday, April 13. Beer Co.-Lab features a multicourse dinner andbeer pairings prepared by Justin Carlisle of Ardent, Joe Muench of Story H.. more
Apr 10, 2015 4:39 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Small Plates and Small Parties at Ardent
Ardent opened quietly on Milwaukee’s East Side in the latter part of 2013. It is a discreet setting, a bit isolated in an area better known for carryout pizza and Thai fare. You enter by walking down a more
Jun 10, 2014 9:49 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Boris and Doris On the Town
Santas Galore: At the 13th Santa Cycle Rampage, Santas pedaled everywhere, from the East Side, West Side and all around the town. B&D joined the rosy-cheeked crowd at the Great Lakes more
Dec 9, 2013 6:05 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Lake County, California
I love it when I’m lucky enough to score a couple of wine samples. I opened the box to discover a couple of cabernets from Lake County, California -- two 2005's from Snows Lake Vineyards named "One" and "Two." "One" was more
Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink
‘Wordcatcher’ Phil Cousineau at Boswell
Phil Cousineau, the San Francisco-based writer, world traveler and documentary filmmaker, will hold forth at Boswell Book Co. this Friday, Oct. 29. He’s well worth catching, no matter what subjects his latest books are addressing. He’s a co... more
Oct 25, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Poniewaz Books
Hollywood’s Powerful Films About Racial Conflict
There was a time when powerful, mature movie dramas of black-white racial conflict caused a stir throughout America. I’m not talking about the 1960s, when the modern Civil Rights Movement flowered, or the ’70s, when Blaxploitation films wer... more
Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature