RSS

Ardent

brianfrakes.widea.jpg

We hear from Brian Frakes about his favorite dining spots in town. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Dining Out

ardentbymaggievaughn.jpg.jpe

Ardent is one of the finest dining experiences Milwaukee has to offer; something every Milwaukeean should put on their bucket list. more

Jul 3, 2017 12:25 AM Dining Out 1 Comments

diningout_churroshop_a.jpg.jpe

A new trend is taking hold in restaurants around Milwaukee that gives chefs the flexibility to explore cuisine apart from their everyday menus: restaurants within restaurants. more

Jan 17, 2017 3:13 PM Dining Out

redlightramen.jpg.jpe

Red Light Ramen is the high quality comfort food sister restaurant to chef Justin Carlisle's award-winning Ardent. more

Sep 1, 2016 10:32 AM Dining Out 1 Comments

redlightramentruck.jpg.jpe

The ever-popular, late-night foodie favorite, Red LightRamen, just got a little more accessible. Ardent owner and executive chefJustin Carlisle recently announced an expansion into a weekly mobile ramenkitchen beginning Saturday, June 18. .. more

Jun 13, 2016 5:42 PM Around MKE

mchvlogo.jpg.jpe

Eleven ofMilwaukee’s top chefs will host a benefit dinner Monday, May 23 for the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative.The chefs will create original gourmet dishes inspired by the menu of the popularsouthern chain Waffle House.Partic.. more

Apr 20, 2016 7:54 PM Around MKE

eatdrink_hawthorn.jpg.jpe

Hawthorne Coffee Roasters offers java expertise; a quirky, comfortable ambiance; and superb light and dark roasts. more

Feb 2, 2016 2:56 PM Eat/Drink

thinkstockphotos-160937453.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

Smyth in the IronHorse Hotel is hosting the first of a series of chef and brewery collaborationdinners on Monday, April 13. Beer Co.-Lab features a multicourse dinner andbeer pairings prepared by Justin Carlisle of Ardent, Joe Muench of Story H.. more

Apr 10, 2015 4:39 PM Around MKE

diningout.jpg.jpe

Ardent opened quietly on Milwaukee’s East Side in the latter part of 2013. It is a discreet setting, a bit isolated in an area better known for carryout pizza and Thai fare. You enter by walking down a more

Jun 10, 2014 9:49 PM Dining Preview

Santas Galore: At the 13th Santa Cycle Rampage, Santas pedaled everywhere, from the East Side, West Side and all around the town. B&D joined the rosy-cheeked crowd at the Great Lakes more

Dec 9, 2013 6:05 PM Around MKE

I love it when I’m lucky enough to score a couple of wine samples. I opened the box to discover a couple of cabernets from Lake County, California -- two 2005's from Snows Lake Vineyards named "One" and "Two." "One" was more

Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

blogimage12708.jpe

Phil Cousineau, the San Francisco-based writer, world traveler and documentary filmmaker, will hold forth at Boswell Book Co. this Friday, Oct. 29. He’s well worth catching, no matter what subjects his latest books are addressing. He’s a co... more

Oct 25, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage11492.jpe

There was a time when powerful, mature movie dramas of black-white racial conflict caused a stir throughout America. I’m not talking about the 1960s, when the modern Civil Rights Movement flowered, or the ’70s, when Blaxploitation films wer... more

Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES